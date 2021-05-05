Reindeer Cookies
These no-bake treats are perfect for Santa and the kids.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This no-bake Reindeer cookie recipe is as easy as it is cute. The best part is the whole family can get in on the no-bake fun to help assemble them.
While this Christmas-themed recipe is easy, there are a few tips and tricks that our Test Kitchen Professional Vanessa Rocchio recommends following to make this no-bake recipe go smoothly. First, she says it's best to use the classic white frosting. Whipped frosting doesn't work as well when it comes to holding these cookies together. Another tip to follow comes in handy when creating the pretzel antlers. If you've tried to cut pretzels, you know they tend to break into messy pieces. Take your knife and pop it on top of the round part of the pretzel instead of trying to cut them. This makes it easy and mess free to remove the round parts and reveal the perfect little antler.
These cute cookies come alive quickly and easily. They taste great and the kids go crazy. They're perfect for Santa too. Gather up your team of elves and get moving!