Reindeer Brownies

Dress up your brownies for Christmas with this delicious recipe that transforms our warm, chewy chocolate treats into everyone’s favorite red-nosed reindeer. With some candy eyes, pretzels, and cinnamon candies, you’ll have festive treats the kids will love—and they can even jump in and help make them, too. The holidays just aren’t complete without getting in the kitchen to make cookies and bars for everyone on your list, and these holiday treats are perfect for school Christmas parties, church potlucks, or even Santa’s cookie plate. The trick to our adorable reindeer treats is using a round cake pan or scone baking dish, which will allow you to cut the brownies into perfect triangles. With the quick and easy decorating, these fun confections get a lot of bang for their buck (pun intended!) in the holiday cheer department. We’ll be delivering these delicious red-nosed delights to each and every neighbor this year.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350º. Melt unsweet and semisweet chocolate a microwave safe bowl in the microwave for 30 seconds.

    Advertisement

  • Add butter and sugar to stand mixer and beat at medium speed until smooth. Add eggs and melted chocolate. Add flour, salt, and vanilla. Continue beating until combined.

  • Pour batter evenly into two round, greased pans. Bake at 350º for 30 minutes.

  • Let cool. Cut into triangles. Use black gel icing to create glue for eyes. Attach candy eyes. Use black gel icing to create glue for nose. Attach cinnamon candy for nose. Break pretzel twists in half and press into top of brownie crust to create antlers.

© Copyright 2020 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 09/21/2020