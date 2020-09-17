Reindeer Brownies
Dress up your brownies for Christmas with this delicious recipe that transforms our warm, chewy chocolate treats into everyone’s favorite red-nosed reindeer. With some candy eyes, pretzels, and cinnamon candies, you’ll have festive treats the kids will love—and they can even jump in and help make them, too. The holidays just aren’t complete without getting in the kitchen to make cookies and bars for everyone on your list, and these holiday treats are perfect for school Christmas parties, church potlucks, or even Santa’s cookie plate. The trick to our adorable reindeer treats is using a round cake pan or scone baking dish, which will allow you to cut the brownies into perfect triangles. With the quick and easy decorating, these fun confections get a lot of bang for their buck (pun intended!) in the holiday cheer department. We’ll be delivering these delicious red-nosed delights to each and every neighbor this year.