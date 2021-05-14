Grilled Peach Salad with Chipotle-Raspberry Vinaigrette
Credit: Courtesy Regina Charboneau
Chef Regina Charboneau came up with this delightfully summery salad on the fly while visiting her friend, gardening expert, and television personality P. Allen Smith's farm. Perusing his cabinets, she found canned chipotle peppers in adobo and raspberry vinegar, plus perfectly ripe peaches and farm-fresh goat cheese, which proved to be just the ticket to creating a winsome dish. "If people are grilling, it's a good salad that can go with a lot of things," she says. Charboneau loved it so much, she included it in her 2014 Mississippi Current Cookbook.