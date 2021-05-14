Coq au Vin Pot Pie with Bacon-Thyme Biscuit Crust

By Regina Charboneau

1 12-inch pie
When Chef Regina Charboneau opened Regina's Kitchen in 2018 in downtown Natchez, Mississippi, she offered a weekly French dinner at her chef's table, much to the delight of guests. "I started doing coq au vin, beef bourguignon, and other classics. I love those dishes," Charboneau says. "Then I thought, maybe a coq au vin pot pie would be an easier way to eat it with a little Southern twist." This recipe is fancy enough to serve guests but simple enough to make for a casual family dinner. While you can substitute butter for the margarine in the biscuits, the chef swears by margarine for the flakiest crust. 

Ingredients

Chicken
Bacon-Thyme Biscuit Dough
Coq Au Vin Sauce

Directions

  • Marinate the chicken breasts in red wine and water for at least two hours or overnight. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Dry the chicken breasts and season with Montreal seasoning. Bake for 12 minutes.

  • For the biscuit dough, put the flour, baking powder, sugar, and thyme in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Blend the dry ingredients on low for 15 seconds. Add the margarine to the bowl. Turn the mixer on medium speed and count to ten. There should be visible chunks of margarine the size of quarters in the dough. Add the buttermilk and stir until the dough is moist but pulled together, being careful not to overmix. Generously flour a work surface and roll out the dough into a rectangle about 1-inch thick. Fold the dough in half, bringing the two short ends together, turn a half-turn, and roll it out again. Spread half of the cooked bacon over the dough, and fold, turn, and roll out two more times. Add the remaining bacon and repeat for an additional two times, rolling to ¼-inch-thick to fit a 12-inch dish, trimming any excess dough.

  • To make the sauce, in a heavy Dutch oven, heat olive oil, add cooked lardons and onions, and cook until they begin to caramelize, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic puree, thyme, wine, and porcini bouillon chicken stock.  Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and add carrots. Simmer until carrots are fork-tender. Add pearl onions and thicken with the slurry. Simmer until the sauce thickens and spoon in butter.

  • Slice cooked chicken breasts at an angle, 4 slices each. Place the slices in a pie plate or cast- iron skillet and cover with sauce. Let cool before adding the biscuit top.

  • Place the rolled biscuit dough on top and place in the oven. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top is golden brown and feels solid when you tap it.

