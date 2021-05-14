Coq au Vin Pot Pie with Bacon-Thyme Biscuit Crust
Gallery
Recipe Summary
When Chef Regina Charboneau opened Regina's Kitchen in 2018 in downtown Natchez, Mississippi, she offered a weekly French dinner at her chef's table, much to the delight of guests. "I started doing coq au vin, beef bourguignon, and other classics. I love those dishes," Charboneau says. "Then I thought, maybe a coq au vin pot pie would be an easier way to eat it with a little Southern twist." This recipe is fancy enough to serve guests but simple enough to make for a casual family dinner. While you can substitute butter for the margarine in the biscuits, the chef swears by margarine for the flakiest crust.