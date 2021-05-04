Red, White, & Blue Donut Wands
Show your spirit and give these donut wands a whirl.
While fireworks may steal the show on the Fourth of July, dessert comes in at a close second. While there are a slew of iconic Fourth of July desserts and recipes that we turn to year after year (Flag Cake, anyone?), it's always fun to incorporate a new recipe into your rotation.
We love how simple it is to make these spirited Red, White, & Blue Donut Wands. They bring the bold red, white, and blue colors to your celebration in a creative and super sweet way everyone will love. Pick your favorite donut holes (we chose powdered!), dip in white chocolate, and use colored sanding sugar and sprinkles to make your own patriotic patterns. Play around with different sugar and sprinkles to create multicolored donut holes for even extra spirit. Make a few of each pattern so you have enough to place on each donut wand.
Once you've decorated your fair share of donut holes with white chocolate and sprinkles and let them set, it's time to get the straws ready. Look for plastic or paper straws with patriotic colors or patterns. These will work best since they stay in line with the spirit of the occasion. You'll want to thread about three donut holes on each straw. These treats are perfect handheld options for kids on the run at your holiday celebration. They're the perfect size for kids to enjoy the whole thing without getting too much of a sugar rush, but they're also great for sharing since each donut hole can be taken right off the straw to enjoy. If you already have your Fourth of July dessert spread planned but still want to give these wands a whirl, try offering them as party favors for guests to take home and enjoy.