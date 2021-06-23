Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Change up your sprinkles for any special event.

By Joy Howard

Gallery

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Yield:
2.5 dozen cookies
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

It may come as a surprise, but cake isn't the only thing you can bake with store-bought mix. Combined with two simple ingredients, you can also make soft and chewy cookies! To do it, the mix is stirred together with eggs and oil to form the dough, then briefly chilled to make it easier to handle. For a festive touch that celebrates the Fourth, we rolled ours in red, white, and blue sprinkles, which not only adds fun color, but also an irresistible layer of sugary crunch-the perfect treat to serve alongside a tall glass of lemonade. The cookies will spread quite a bit as they're baked, so be sure to shape the dough in small portions (about 2 teaspoons) and leave enough space between the cookies on the pan. For the tastiest treats, pull them out of the oven as soon as they've turned golden on the underside and let them cool completely before serving.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the oven to 350° and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Place the sprinkles in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, stir together the cake mix, oil, and eggs. Place in the mixture in the freezer for 15 minutes. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls. Cover the outside of each dough ball by tossing it in the bowl with the sprinkles. Place the cookies on the baking sheet, arranging them 2 inches apart.

  • Bake the cookies until set in the center and light golden on the bottom, about 10 minutes. Let cool on the pan 5 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool completely.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 06/26/2021