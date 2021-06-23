Red, White, and Blue Cake Mix Cookies
Change up your sprinkles for any special event.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
It may come as a surprise, but cake isn't the only thing you can bake with store-bought mix. Combined with two simple ingredients, you can also make soft and chewy cookies! To do it, the mix is stirred together with eggs and oil to form the dough, then briefly chilled to make it easier to handle. For a festive touch that celebrates the Fourth, we rolled ours in red, white, and blue sprinkles, which not only adds fun color, but also an irresistible layer of sugary crunch-the perfect treat to serve alongside a tall glass of lemonade. The cookies will spread quite a bit as they're baked, so be sure to shape the dough in small portions (about 2 teaspoons) and leave enough space between the cookies on the pan. For the tastiest treats, pull them out of the oven as soon as they've turned golden on the underside and let them cool completely before serving.