Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

With its buttery, chocolatey notes and rich red hue, red velvet is one of our favorite holiday flavors. We’re loving all things red velvet this season, from classic red velvet cakes to brownies and even a decadent red velvet pancake tower. And now, the festive flavor has taken cookie form in these Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cookies.

Red velvet typically pairs with cream cheese frosting, but in this recipe, white chocolate provides the counterpoint of sweetness that the cocoa craves. In these stunning cookies, cocoa and white chocolate work together to deliver a not-too-sweet, but oh-so-decadent Christmas treat. If you don’t already love red velvet, the recipe will officially convert you.

White chocolate can be finicky, but luckily this recipe makes things easy for you. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Coarsely chop your white chocolate and try to place the chunks in the center of the cookies—they will spread out as the cookies bake. For the most vibrant hue, use a super red food coloring gel. To add a nice crunch, stir 1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts into the