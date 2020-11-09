Red Velvet-White Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Red velvet lovers, this cookie is for you.

By Sarah Epperson

active:
30 mins
chill:
2 hrs
bake:
30 mins
cool:
1 hr
total:
4 hrs
Yield:
45 cookies
With its buttery, chocolatey notes and rich red hue, red velvet is one of our favorite holiday flavors. We’re loving all things red velvet this season, from classic red velvet cakes to brownies and even a decadent red velvet pancake tower. And now, the festive flavor has taken cookie form in these Red Velvet-White Chocolate Cookies.

Red velvet typically pairs with cream cheese frosting, but in this recipe, white chocolate provides the counterpoint of sweetness that the cocoa craves. In these stunning cookies, cocoa and white chocolate work together to deliver a not-too-sweet, but oh-so-decadent Christmas treat. If you don’t already love red velvet, the recipe will officially convert you.

White chocolate can be finicky, but luckily this recipe makes things easy for you. A tip from the Test Kitchen: Coarsely chop your white chocolate and try to place the chunks in the center of the cookies—they will spread out as the cookies bake. For the most vibrant hue, use a super red food coloring gel. To add a nice crunch, stir 1/2 cup chopped macadamia nuts into the

batter with the chopped white chocolate. Not a white chocolate lover? Use chocolate chips instead.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Coarsely chop 2 of the white chocolate baking bars. Set aside; reserve for folding into cookie dough batter. Coarsely chop remaining white chocolate baking bar. Set aside; reserve for pressing into cookie dough balls. Beat sugar and butter with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla; beat just until combined, about 20 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed.

  • Whisk together flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl; add to butter mixture. Beat on low speed until smooth and combined, about 2 minutes. Add red food coloring gel; beat on medium speed until just incorporated, about 30 seconds. Fold 2 reserved chopped baking bars into batter. Cover bowl, and chill at least 2 hours or up to overnight (8 hours). 

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper. Remove dough from refrigerator, and unwrap. Scoop 15 dough balls by heaping tablespoonfuls; shape into 1 ½-inch balls. Arrange 2 inches apart on 1 prepared baking sheet. (Return remaining dough in bowl to refrigerator until ready to bake.) Press about one-third of the reserved chopped baking bar into tops of dough balls. Bake until tops are crackled and edges are set, about 9 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven; cool on baking sheet 15 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack, and cool completely, about 30 minutes. Repeat procedure twice with remaining dough and chopped baking bar.

