Red Velvet Cinnamon Rolls
Ooey, gooey, chocolatey goodness.
If the craving for red velvet cake has ever hit you around breakfast time, then this recipe is for you. We've taken a beloved Southern cake recipe and reimagined it in the form of fluffy cinnamon rolls. These cinnamon rolls would be a stunning addition to your Christmas breakfast spread or Valentine's Day dessert table, but we're not here to dictate when you should make them. This red velvet cinnamon rolls recipe checks all the boxes: chocolatey red velvet dough, tangy cream cheese icing, and a delicious cinnamon filling. The tang of the cream cheese icing is enhanced by the addition of buttermilk to the dough—our Southern spin on the recipe.
When it comes time to work with your dough, note that it will be a tad sticky but working quickly and handling the dough as little as possible should keep the right consistency. Try whipping the butter, cinnamon, and sugar altogether in a stand mixer to ensure everything is evenly incorporated before spreading it on the dough. Be sure to brush off excess flour after you roll the dough so the rolls aren't coated in flour when you pull them from the oven. You can achieve straight cuts on your rolls by using dental floss after the dough has been rolled. For an even more decadent breakfast treat, you could replace the cinnamon-sugar filling with a hazelnut spread. This recipe for red velvet cinnamon rolls is guaranteed to impress your friends and solidify your winning slot at the school bake sale.