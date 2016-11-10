Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Red velvet cake is a staple on holiday tables across the South, and this is our favorite take on it: two layers of creamy red velvet cheesecake with moist vanilla cake in the middle, all blanketed in a cream cheese frosting. Don't skip the crumb coat of frosting, which keeps the red velvet layer from showing through the frosting.
Gallery
Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Garnish How-To
CURL THE CHOCOLATE: Slightly soften an 8-oz. bar of white chocolate by heating it in the microwave at 50% power for 10 seconds. Shave the chocolate into large curls using a vegetable peeler. Pile the curls on top of the frosted cake.