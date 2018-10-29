Red Velvet Cheesecake
Have you ever eaten a slice of red velvet cake and thought, "there's no way this could get any better?" Or sliced off a silky piece of cheesecake and thought "THIS is the best, honestly underrated, dessert of all time?" Then boy do we have a recipe for you.If you love both red velvet cake and cheesecake, this perfect sweet-meets-rich-meets-creamy concoction is bound to be your new favorite dessert. A red velvet filling is spiked with cocoa, topped with a creamy cheesecake layer, and baked in a dark chocolate crust–making a wickedly-delicious combination. As far as preparation goes, the cake will require eight hours to chill so it's perfect to make in advance. Prep time is a cool 20 minutes, and then the oven will require a bit of baby-sitting for the first 10 minutes. After that, you just set it a forget it. Eight hours later, it's time to enjoy!