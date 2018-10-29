Southern Living recipes are usually my go-to for when I want to try out something new. The recipes are typically well-tested so you can follow the recipe as written and end up with a great creation. This is NOT the case wit this recipe. First off, the recipe doesn't list red food coloring in the list of ingredients. You have the watch the video to see that it calls for 2 bottles of red food coloring (it's up to you determine the volume of 2 bottles). My main issue with the recipe is that the bake temperature seems to be wrong. The recipe calls for 10 minutes at 325 degrees and then to reduce the temp to 300 and cook for 1 hour 15 minutes. I decided to use a water bath to reduce chance of cracking. After baking at 300 degrees 1 hour and 25 minutes, the cake was still very wet and not even close to being set. I increased the temp to 325 and baked for another 40 minutes before it was done. So after 2 hours 5 minutes and increasing the temp to 325, it was finally baked. Fortunately, the extra long bake time did not negatively affect the taste.