Have your cake and your cookies too, with these Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies. Rich, festive Red Velvet Cake is a holiday favorite for good reason, so we've taken those flavors and channeled them into these Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies. While some red velvet cakes can lack flavor, these cookies are decidedly chocolatey .

These crinkle cookies are rich, cakey, and slightly fudgy—kids will love them and adults will, too. Plus, there's a surprise here. These treats are coated in a snowy layer of powdered sugar, just like classic crinkle cookies, but inside they're more like velvety chocolate cake (with white chocolate chips!) than fudgy brownies. To ensure they have a nice deep hue, use gel food coloring rather than liquid. The latter won't tint the batter as well.