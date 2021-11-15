Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies

The perfect cookie for the red velvet cake lover.

By Joy Howard

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe Summary test

active:
25 mins
refrigerate:
15 mins
bake:
35 mins
cool:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Yield:
2½ dozen
Have your cake and your cookies too, with these Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies. Rich, festive Red Velvet Cake is a holiday favorite for good reason, so we've taken those flavors and channeled them into these Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies. While some red velvet cakes can lack flavor, these cookies are decidedly chocolatey.

These crinkle cookies are rich, cakey, and slightly fudgy—kids will love them and adults will, too. Plus, there's a surprise here. These treats are coated in a snowy layer of powdered sugar, just like classic crinkle cookies, but inside they're more like velvety chocolate cake (with white chocolate chips!) than fudgy brownies. To ensure they have a nice deep hue, use gel food coloring rather than liquid. The latter won't tint the batter as well.

If you love all things red velvet, then you'll be head over heels for these easy, portable red velvet cake cookies. Serve with a cold glass of milk.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Stir together flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Beat butter and brown sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended after each addition. Add vanilla and 2 teaspoons food coloring gel, and beat until well blended, adding more food coloring, as needed, to reach desired shade. 

  • Add half of flour mixture, and beat on low speed until well blended. Add milk, and beat until blended. Add remaining flour mixture, and beat until blended. Fold in white chocolate chips using a rubber spatula. Refrigerate dough for 15 minutes. 

  • Place powdered sugar in a small bowl. Roll dough into 1-inch balls, and roll dough balls in powdered sugar. Place on prepared baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart. 

  • Place 1 baking sheet of cookies in refrigerator until ready to bake. Bake remaining baking sheet of cookies in preheated oven until cookies are set in center and lightly browned on bottoms, about 16 to 18 minutes, rotating baking sheet from front to back halfway through bake time. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, repeat procedure with remaining baking sheet of cookies.

