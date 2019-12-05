Red Velvet Cake Balls

Southerners certainly know best when it comes to baking glorious cakes. We can whip up a decadent Hummingbird Cake and an indulgent Apple Stack Cake on the fly. While we sure do love our classic cakes, we decided to try our hand at transforming red velvet cake into bite-sized treats. Our Red Velvet Cake Balls are deliciously tender and almost too adorable to eat. This tasty creation is made out of red velvet cake that is bonded together with homemade cream cheese frosting and coated in white chocolate. For an extra decadent finish, we used Ghirardelli white chocolate and dusted the top with sprinkles for a stunning polish. Make sure to add sprinkles before the chocolate dries to ensure that they firmly stick. To make this recipe even easier, we used boxed cake mix. Instead of baking a cake for the next birthday celebration, try creating these sweet bite-sized treats. Get the kids involved in this fun baking project. But be warned, these miniature treats will be gone in seconds.

By Pam Lolley

active:
45 mins
total:
10 hrs 50 mins
Yield:
4 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat cake mix, milk, melted butter, and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla in bowl of a heavy-duty stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment on low speed until well blended, about 1 minute. Increase speed to medium, and beat 2 minutes. Pour batter into a greased (with vegetable shortening) and floured 13- x 9-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 24 to 28 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Turn cake out onto wire rack, and let cool completely, about 2 hours.

  • Meanwhile, beat cream cheese and softened butter with heavy-duty stand mixer fitted paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy. Reduce speed to low, and gradually add powdered sugar and remaining 2 teaspoons vanilla, beating until blended. Increase speed to medium-high, and beat until fluffy, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Crumble cooled cake into a large bowl. Stir in 2 cups of cream cheese frosting. (Reserve any remaining frosting for another use.) Roll cake mixture into 48 balls, about 1-inch in diameter. Place balls on baking sheets, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill 8 hours or overnight.

  • Melt 1 package of the melting wafers in a medium-size microwavable bowl in microwave according to package directions. Start with 16 cake balls (continue to chill remaining 32 cake balls). Using a fork and working with 1 cake ball at a time, dip ball into melted wafers, allowing excess to drip back into bowl. Place ball on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, and immediately sprinkle with desired amount of sprinkles or sanding sugars. Repeat with remaining 15 cake balls and melted wafers in bowl, cleaning fork between each dip. Wipe bowl clean, and repeat 2 more times with remaining chilled cake balls and 2 packages of melting wafers, and desired amount of sprinkles. Chill until ready to serve.

