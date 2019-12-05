Southerners certainly know best when it comes to baking glorious cakes. We can whip up a decadent Hummingbird Cake and an indulgent Apple Stack Cake on the fly. While we sure do love our classic cakes, we decided to try our hand at transforming red velvet cake into bite-sized treats. Our Red Velvet Cake Balls are deliciously tender and almost too adorable to eat. This tasty creation is made out of red velvet cake that is bonded together with homemade cream cheese frosting and coated in white chocolate. For an extra decadent finish, we used Ghirardelli white chocolate and dusted the top with sprinkles for a stunning polish. Make sure to add sprinkles before the chocolate dries to ensure that they firmly stick. To make this recipe even easier, we used boxed cake mix. Instead of baking a cake for the next birthday celebration, try creating these sweet bite-sized treats. Get the kids involved in this fun baking project. But be warned, these miniature treats will be gone in seconds.