Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo
Perloo is a comforting one-pot rice dish that is beloved throughout the Lowcountry and other coastal areas of the South. Ashleigh Shanti, the chef behind Benne on Eagle, a James Beard Award-nominated restaurant in Asheville, North Carolina, gives it her own spin by adding bacon, smoked chicken, white wine, smoked paprika, and plenty of bell peppers. In the recipe, Shanti calls for red rice, an aromatic medium-grain rice, but you can substitute another type of rice instead, as long as it is medium-grain. Like a risotto, stock is added gradually to the rice and vegetable mixture, making it rich and creamy. While this does require some time spent at the stove-top stirring, the recipe is easy to make and the flavor and texture is completely worth the effort. Plus, you’ll have enough Red Rice-Smoked Chicken Perloo to feed a crowd, or plenty of tasty leftovers to enjoy all week long.