Jessica Harris' Red Rice

I came across red rice—a lynchpin dish that connects Africa to the American South—on my first trip to Charleston, South Carolina, in 1983. I was sitting at a local eatery with a group of friends who had each spent time in Senegal. When a starch was proposed to accompany the meal, all of the newcomers to Charleston's cuisine were intrigued by red rice and ordered it. We each took one bite, savored the rich tomatoey flavor with a hint of smoked bacon, and exclaimed in virtual unison: "thieboudienne!" It was a true culinary epiphany, one that's defined my relationship with it ever since.

Senegal is a region of West Africa that has its own form of rice—which is the country's preferred starch. Thieboudienne (pronounced che-boo-JEN), Senegal's national dish, can be prepared in different ways but usually has fish and vegetables served with rice made red with tomato paste. (As tomatoes are not native to Africa, it is thought that it might have originally been prepared using palm oil.) When thieboudienne eventually migrated to other parts of West Africa—notably English-speaking Ghana and Nigeria—it took on the name of the Senegalese empire that originally spawned it: the Jolof Empire (also known as Wolof or Jollof), which ruled the land from the mid-1300s to the mid-1500s. Jollof rice has been adopted and adapted; it swaps fish for chicken and adds and subtracts vegetables at the whim of the cook.