Red Peper Jelly Glazed Baby Turnips Recipe

Cooked turnips can often benefit from a little sweetness, which is why we came up for this delicious glazed version that's made with just five ingredients. The sweet glaze is made with red pepper jelly, but you can substitute hot pepper jelly if you want to make the turnips spicy. Whichever you prefer, choose one that is red, not green—green pepper jelly doesn't look very appetizing when it's cooked down. Fresh mint might seem like a surprising addition to this side dish but we love the way it balances out the dish and tempers the sweetness of the glaze.