Red Peper Jelly Glazed Baby Turnips Recipe

Cooked turnips can often benefit from a little sweetness, which is why we came up for this delicious glazed version that's made with just five ingredients. The sweet glaze is made with red pepper jelly, but you can substitute hot pepper jelly if you want to make the turnips spicy. Whichever you prefer, choose one that is red, not green—green pepper jelly doesn't look very appetizing when it's cooked down. Fresh mint might seem like a surprising addition to this side dish but we love the way it balances out the dish and tempers the sweetness of the glaze.

By Robby Melvin

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleo; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke, Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe Summary test

active:
20 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Trim greens from turnips. Cut trimmed turnips into uniform 3⁄4-inch pieces to measure 6 cups. (Discard trimmed greens and excess turnips, or reserve for another use.) Place in a large skillet, and stir in 1⁄4 cup water, butter, and salt. Bring to a low simmer over medium. Cover and cook, undisturbed, 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Uncover skillet; stir in jelly. Cook, uncovered, stirring often, until turnips are tender and liquid is syrupy, 10 to 12 minutes. (If jelly separates from butter sauce while turnips cook, stir in additional water, 2 tablespoons at a time, to incorporate jelly back into sauce.)

  • Stir in mint; serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 11/16/2021