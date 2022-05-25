Red Chipotle Pepper Jelly
Homemade pepper jelly is one of summer's tastiest treats. You'll find red pepper jelly in any number of Southern-favorite appetizers, often paired with crackers and cream cheese. This summer, we're bringing you three different spins on this versatile spread. Without further ado, meet our Red Chipotle Pepper Jelly, Yellow Pepper Jelly with Ginger, and Green Pepper Jelly with Basil.
Who said pepper jelly had to be red? Sure, we'll always love classic Red Chipotle Pepper Jelly— spicy, tangy, and a little sweet—but when it comes to this condiment, there's so much more to explore. Our Yellow Pepper Jelly gets a nice hit of spice from fresh grated ginger; our Green Pepper Jelly has smoky undertones from the poblano, with an herbaceous note from the basil.
No matter which variety you've chosen, be sure to pay attention to the pot while bringing the sugar and vinegar mixture to a boil; it can bubble over rather quickly, leaving you with a sticky stovetop.
There are plenty of ways to enjoy this pepper jelly. Serve with buttermilk biscuits and sliced ham, spread over baguette slices topped with ricotta cheese and basil, or use as a glaze and dipping sauce for chicken wings. The possibilities are endless.
Yellow Pepper Jelly with Ginger
Prepare recipe as directed, substituting 4 large yellow bell peppers for red bell peppers and omitting chipotle chiles in Step 1. Substitute 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger for garlic powder in Step 2.
Green Pepper Jelly with Basil
Prepare recipe as directed, substituting 4 large poblano chiles for red bell peppers and 2 large jalapeño chiles, seeded and chopped, for chipotle chiles in Step 1. Omit garlic powder; stir in2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil after removing mixture from heat in Step 2.