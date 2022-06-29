Our Easiest Recipes That Start with a Packet of Ranch Seasoning
Think ranch seasoning mix is just for making a dressing for salad? Think again. From appetizers to sides to casseroles, these recipes are here to prove that ranch seasoning is for much more than making dressing. It's a great blend of spices that can add just the right amount of flavor to a variety of recipes.
If you don't already keep ranch seasoning on hand at all times, we think this roundup of recipes will convince you that it deserves a permanent spot in your kitchen. Then, you'll be able to whip up these recipes at any time. Plus, if you ask Mama, we're sure she has used the zesty spice blend in plenty of recipes over the years.
Here's our best ranch seasoning recipe ideas to make the most of the envelope of ranch seasoning that's sitting in your pantry.
Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad
We think this pasta salad is best if it has time to sit in the refrigerator overnight before serving, so it's a great make-ahead option. While you can use a different noddle shape if you'd like, we love using cavatappi or elbow to achieve the look of a classic pasta salad.
Crack Crackers
Elevate cheddar cheese crackers into a company-worthy snack thanks to the addition of a packet of ranch seasoning mix. Both kids and adults will be coming back for more after their first few crackers.
Chicken-Bacon Ranch Casserole
We don't think you can ever go wrong with a recipe that includes the trio of chicken, bacon, and ranch. Plus, we top it all off with a layer of mozzarella cheese
Fire Crackers
While the baking is an optional step in this recipe, letting them sit in the bag overnight is not. The original recipe calls for saltines, but you can use other crackers you may have on hand in your pantry if you prefer.
Easy Taco Soup
In addition to taco seasoning, ranch seasoning helps make sure this quick and easy taco soup recipe has plenty of flavor. While we think this soup would be great served with a classic grilled cheese, we also included a recipe for easy cheese quesadillas that you can whip up as the soup simmers.
Smoky Ranch Dip
Instead of reaching for a pre-made dip at the store next time you're entertaining, whip up this homemade version that takes just a few minutes to mix together. Just make sure you allow at least 30 minutes for it to chill before serving.
Ranch Snacker Crackers
You can serve these crackers alongside soup, atop a salad, or simply in a bowl by themselves. They can be stored in an airtight container once they're completely cooled after being removed from the oven, but we wouldn't blame you if you sneak a few right off of the baking sheet.