15 Recipes That Start With a Can of Soda

By Jenna Sims May 04, 2022
Credit: Shikha Singh

These recipes are here to prove that sodas aren't just for drinking. They can also be used for cooking, baking, and slow cooking. In the South, sodas are often the not-so-secret ingredient in a range of recipes, both savory and sweet. We're sure you've heard of adding soda to cakes like Coca-Cola Cake and 7UP Bundt Cake, but soda can also be used in savory recipes like Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket and Instant Pot BBQ Chicken. You'll find each of these recipes and many more in our collection of recipes you can make with a can of soda.

You'll find a variety of sodas on the ingredient list for these recipes, from classic cola and lemon-lime flavored sodas to distinctly Southern favorites like Dr Pepper and Cheerwine. No matter what your favorite soda is, we're sure you'll find a new way to enjoy it with one of these delicious recipes.

Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake

We're always looking for more ways to enjoy Dr Pepper and a rich chocolate sheet cake will certainly do.

Instant Pot BBQ Chicken

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Kay E. Clarke; Food Stylist: Margaret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken

Coca-Cola comes together with ketchup, spices, and apple cider vinegar to create a a homemade sauce for tender chicken cooked up in your favorite multicooker.

Coca-Cola Chocolate Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Coca-Cola Chocolate Cake

You'll find cola in both the cake layers and icing of this chocolate dessert.

Cherry Cola Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Cherry Cola Salad

Originally appearing in the pages of Southern Living in 1980, this congealed salad makes use of an entire can of soda with black cherry-flavored and raspberry-flavored gelatin.

Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket

Our test kitchen suggests this recipe will be even more delicious if made one or two days in advance of serving.

Dr Pepper Brownies

Credit: Shikha Singh

Recipe: Dr Pepper Brownies

You'll want to grab your favorite 9- x 9-inch pan and whip up these easy homemade brownies immediately, 

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Using a slow cooker just may be the easiest way to serve up barbecue chicken. 

7UP Bundt Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: 7UP Bundt Cake

Cake made with the lemon-lime soft drink 7UP is one of the most famous recipes using soda.

Nehi Orange Poke Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Nehi Orange Poke Cake

In this recipe, you'll find Nehi orange soda in the curd that is poured over the cake layer.

Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce

This recipe just may be your new favorite BBQ sauce. Plus, you probably already have all of the ingredients on hand in your pantry.

Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting

Inspired by the flavors of the North Carolina cherry-flavored soda, these Cheerwine cupcakes start with packaged white cake mix.

Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs

Credit: Melina Hammer

Recipe: Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs

A spicy, fruity cola like Dr Pepper adds a sweeter flavor to a classic Sloppy Joe mixture.

Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream

Cream soda, colorful sprinkles, and freeze-dried strawberries add fun color and flavor to this sheet cake.

Georgia Peanut Pie With Coca-Cola Glaze

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Georgia Peanut Pie With Coca-Cola Glaze

We've taken the classic snack of peanuts and Coca-Cola and turned it into a pie.

Ginger Ale-Can Chicken

Recipe: Ginger Ale-Can Chicken

Ginger ale is the secret ingredient to keeping chicken moist during the baking process.

