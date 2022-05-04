15 Recipes That Start With a Can of Soda
These recipes are here to prove that sodas aren't just for drinking. They can also be used for cooking, baking, and slow cooking. In the South, sodas are often the not-so-secret ingredient in a range of recipes, both savory and sweet. We're sure you've heard of adding soda to cakes like Coca-Cola Cake and 7UP Bundt Cake, but soda can also be used in savory recipes like Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket and Instant Pot BBQ Chicken. You'll find each of these recipes and many more in our collection of recipes you can make with a can of soda.
You'll find a variety of sodas on the ingredient list for these recipes, from classic cola and lemon-lime flavored sodas to distinctly Southern favorites like Dr Pepper and Cheerwine. No matter what your favorite soda is, we're sure you'll find a new way to enjoy it with one of these delicious recipes.
Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
Recipe: Dr Pepper Texas Sheet Cake
We're always looking for more ways to enjoy Dr Pepper and a rich chocolate sheet cake will certainly do.
Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
Recipe: Instant Pot BBQ Chicken
Coca-Cola comes together with ketchup, spices, and apple cider vinegar to create a a homemade sauce for tender chicken cooked up in your favorite multicooker.
Coca-Cola Chocolate Cake
Recipe: Coca-Cola Chocolate Cake
You'll find cola in both the cake layers and icing of this chocolate dessert.
Cherry Cola Salad
Recipe: Cherry Cola Salad
Originally appearing in the pages of Southern Living in 1980, this congealed salad makes use of an entire can of soda with black cherry-flavored and raspberry-flavored gelatin.
Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket
Recipe: Braised Cola-and-Bourbon Brisket
Our test kitchen suggests this recipe will be even more delicious if made one or two days in advance of serving.
Dr Pepper Brownies
Recipe: Dr Pepper Brownies
You'll want to grab your favorite 9- x 9-inch pan and whip up these easy homemade brownies immediately,
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
Using a slow cooker just may be the easiest way to serve up barbecue chicken.
7UP Bundt Cake
Recipe: 7UP Bundt Cake
Cake made with the lemon-lime soft drink 7UP is one of the most famous recipes using soda.
Nehi Orange Poke Cake
Recipe: Nehi Orange Poke Cake
In this recipe, you'll find Nehi orange soda in the curd that is poured over the cake layer.
Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce
Recipe: Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce
This recipe just may be your new favorite BBQ sauce. Plus, you probably already have all of the ingredients on hand in your pantry.
Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
Recipe: Cheerwine Cherry Cupcakes with Cherry-Swirl Frosting
Inspired by the flavors of the North Carolina cherry-flavored soda, these Cheerwine cupcakes start with packaged white cake mix.
Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs
Recipe: Sloppy Cola Joe Dogs
A spicy, fruity cola like Dr Pepper adds a sweeter flavor to a classic Sloppy Joe mixture.
Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream
Recipe: Cream Soda Confetti Sheet Cake with Strawberry-Sour Cream Buttercream
Cream soda, colorful sprinkles, and freeze-dried strawberries add fun color and flavor to this sheet cake.
Georgia Peanut Pie With Coca-Cola Glaze
Recipe: Georgia Peanut Pie With Coca-Cola Glaze
We've taken the classic snack of peanuts and Coca-Cola and turned it into a pie.
Ginger Ale-Can Chicken
Recipe: Ginger Ale-Can Chicken
Ginger ale is the secret ingredient to keeping chicken moist during the baking process.