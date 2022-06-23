19 Irresistible Recipes That Use Barbecue Sauce
Barbecue sauce is arguably one of the South's favorite condiments, and there is hardly an occasion where this staple isn't welcome on the table. When it comes to the condiment, there are endless flavor profiles to satisfy your tastebuds. If you fancy a traditional ketchup-based sauce, you're in Kansas City territory. Or perhaps you lean towards the tang of a North Carolina vinegar base or prefer a spicy South Carolina mustard-based sauce. Given Southern Living's Birmingham headquarters, we'll admit a particular fondness for Alabama white sauce. But regardless of which type of barbecue sauce you claim as your favorite, we can all agree that barbecue should probably be its own food group—and that it's a key ingredient in many of our go-to recipes. So whether you're reaching for a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's or whipping up a homemade batch of your preferred regional flavor, we've rounded up some of our favorite recipes that let barbecue sauce shine.
Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs
Ribs don't always have to require a grill. These are oven-baked to perfection and can be smothered in the barbecue sauce of your choosing.
Barbecue Mac and Cheese Recipe
Have you ever heard of a better combo? This dish is a must-have at your next cookout. Better yet, it's ready in 20 minutes.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Switch up takeout pizza night with this easy-to-make homemade option. With smoked gouda, mozzarella, and barbecue sauce you can't go wrong.
BBQ Egg Rolls
Packed with pulled pork and coleslaw, this recipe may be an unexpected use of white barbecue sauce... but don't knock it until you try it.
Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs
This one might come as a shocker, but yes—you just read barbecue and spaghetti in the same sentence. This spin on a classic dish uses barbecue sauce and rub in both the spaghetti sauce and the meatballs for a truly flavorful meal.
Deep South Barbecue Ribs
The star of this recipe is the Melting Pot BBQ sauce that brings together a mix of regional flavors you love. A little bit sweet, a little spicy, and full of tangy goodness.
Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken
This recipe allows the chicken to soak in all the flavors as it slow-cooks. Serve it up with extra barbecue sauce for dipping.
Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich
No ifs, ands, or butts about it—these sandwiches will melt in your mouth. Good things take time, and the paprika, mustard, and ginger flavors in these sliders are well worth the wait. Top them off with your favorite barbecue sauce.
Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans
Everyone loves a one-pot dish and this one is no exception. Don't skip broiling the ribs for extra flavor.
Easy Brunswick Stew
Brunswick stew is a Southern staple you'll find in many barbecue joints around the region. With this easy recipe and your slow cooker, it's sure to be a new household favorite.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders
From game days to summer cookouts, these saucy sliders are perfect for any occasion. We especially love serving them on toasted Hawaiian rolls.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce
We just found your new go-to recipe for grilling season. Serve it on a bun, or ditch the bread and plate it up with your favorite veggies for a lighter weeknight dinner.
BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon
Spice up your go-to salmon recipe with homemade barbecue sauce glaze. Don't shy away if you don't have cedar grilling planks—you can throw the fish straight on the grill or cook it in the oven.
Honey BBQ Chicken Wings
These wings are the best of both worlds when it comes to the honey barbecue sauce. They'll satisfy a hoard of hungry kids at suppertime.
Memphis-Style BBQ Nachos
Pick up a pound of pulled pork from your favorite spot, and serve these nachos as a crowd-favorite appetizer or fuss-free weeknight dinner.
Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs
Hosting just got a whole lot easier with this appetizer. Use frozen meatballs or whip up homemade ones.
Texas-Style Baked Beans
This recipe starts off with pan frying bacon because everything is better with bacon, but it's the Sweet Baby Ray's that is the secret ingredient for these delicious homemade baked beans.
Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joes just got a whole lot better. Still kid-friendly and sloppy, but extra irresistible.
Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce
Take your grilled chicken to the next level at your next cookout by serving it with a generous helping of Alabama white sauce.