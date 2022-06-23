19 Irresistible Recipes That Use Barbecue Sauce

By Cameron Beall June 23, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

Barbecue sauce is arguably one of the South's favorite condiments, and there is hardly an occasion where this staple isn't welcome on the table. When it comes to the condiment, there are endless flavor profiles to satisfy your tastebuds. If you fancy a traditional ketchup-based sauce, you're in Kansas City territory. Or perhaps you lean towards the tang of a North Carolina vinegar base or prefer a spicy South Carolina mustard-based sauce. Given Southern Living's Birmingham headquarters, we'll admit a particular fondness for Alabama white sauce. But regardless of which type of barbecue sauce you claim as your favorite, we can all agree that barbecue should probably be its own food group—and that it's a key ingredient in many of our go-to recipes. So whether you're reaching for a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray's or whipping up a homemade batch of your preferred regional flavor, we've rounded up some of our favorite recipes that let barbecue sauce shine.

Start Slideshow

1 of 19

Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen, Food Stylist: Margret Monroe Dickey

Recipe: Oven-Baked Baby Back Ribs

Ribs don't always have to require a grill. These are oven-baked to perfection and can be smothered in the barbecue sauce of your choosing. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 19

Barbecue Mac and Cheese Recipe

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Barbecue Mac and Cheese

Have you ever heard of a better combo? This dish is a must-have at your next cookout. Better yet, it's ready in 20 minutes.

3 of 19

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

Recipe: BBQ Chicken Pizza

Switch up takeout pizza night with this easy-to-make homemade option. With smoked gouda, mozzarella, and barbecue sauce you can't go wrong. 

Advertisement

4 of 19

BBQ Egg Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: BBQ Egg Rolls

Packed with pulled pork and coleslaw,  this recipe may be an unexpected use of white barbecue sauce... but don't knock it until you try it. 

5 of 19

Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Barbecue Spaghetti and Meatballs

This one might come as a shocker, but yes—you just read barbecue and spaghetti in the same sentence. This spin on a classic dish uses barbecue sauce and rub in both the spaghetti sauce and the meatballs for a truly flavorful meal.

6 of 19

Deep South Barbecue Ribs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: MindI Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deep South Barbecue Ribs

The star of this recipe is the Melting Pot BBQ sauce that brings together a mix of regional flavors you love. A little bit sweet, a little spicy, and full of tangy goodness.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 19

Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Slow-Cooked Barbecued Chicken

This recipe allows the chicken to soak in all the flavors as it slow-cooks. Serve it up with extra barbecue sauce for dipping.

8 of 19

Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Smoked Pork Butt Sandwich

No ifs, ands, or butts about it—these sandwiches will melt in your mouth. Good things take time, and the paprika, mustard, and ginger flavors in these sliders are well worth the wait. Top them off with your favorite barbecue sauce. 

9 of 19

Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Spicy-Sweet Ribs and Beans

Everyone loves a one-pot dish and this one is no exception. Don't skip broiling the ribs for extra flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 19

Easy Brunswick Stew

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Easy Brunswick Stew

Brunswick stew is a Southern staple you'll find in many barbecue joints around the region. With this easy recipe and your slow cooker, it's sure to be a new household favorite. 

11 of 19

Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle Brisket Sliders 

From game days to summer cookouts, these saucy sliders are perfect for any occasion. We especially love serving them on toasted Hawaiian rolls. 

12 of 19

Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Sandwich with Tangy Honey Barbecue Sauce

We just found your new go-to recipe for grilling season. Serve it on a bun, or ditch the bread and plate it up with your favorite veggies for a lighter weeknight dinner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 19

BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: BBQ Cedar Plank Salmon

Spice up your go-to salmon recipe with homemade barbecue sauce glaze. Don't shy away if you don't have cedar grilling planks—you can throw the fish straight on the grill or cook it in the oven.

14 of 19

Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

Recipe: Honey BBQ Chicken Wings

These wings are the best of both worlds when it comes to the honey barbecue sauce. They'll satisfy a hoard of hungry kids at suppertime.

15 of 19

Memphis-Style BBQ Nachos

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Memphis-Style BBQ Nachos

Pick up a pound of pulled pork from your favorite spot, and serve these nachos as a crowd-favorite appetizer or fuss-free weeknight dinner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 19

Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs

Hosting just got a whole lot easier with this appetizer. Use frozen meatballs or whip up homemade ones. 

17 of 19

Texas-Style Baked Beans

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Texas-Style Baked Beans

This recipe starts off with pan frying bacon because everything is better with bacon, but it's the Sweet Baby Ray's that is the secret ingredient for these delicious homemade baked beans. 

18 of 19

Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Cheesy BBQ Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes just got a whole lot better. Still kid-friendly and sloppy, but extra irresistible. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 19

Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Thighs with Alabama White Sauce

Take your grilled chicken to the next level at your next cookout by serving it with a generous helping of Alabama white sauce.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Cameron Beall