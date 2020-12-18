We get it. Fruitcake tends to be a bit polarizing. Some folks couldn’t imagine their Southern Christmas without the traditional dessert on the table, while others would rather stay far away and opt for something less controversial...like pecan pie or buttermilk pralines . But let us make the case that a Southern fruitcake recipe can actually be delicious.

We put Southern Living test kitchen pro, Ivy Odom, to the test. And she delivered. This may be the best fruitcake ever made, but don’t take our word for it. The classic dessert has a rare combination of fruit and spices that’s guaranteed to make your tastebuds sing. Apples, persimmons, peaches, and pecans come together to create a sweet treat that’ll have you going back for a second serving. Of course, almost every ingredient is soaked in bourbon to give it a distinctive fruitcake flavor. Don’t let the long timestamp fool you. This recipe only takes 30 minutes of hands-on time, and it’s worth every second.