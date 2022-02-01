It's no doubt that making a traditional lasagna is an act of love. Between layering the noodles and the long cook time, it's a comfort food often reserved for the low pace of a Sunday evening. If you're looking for the comfort and delicious flavor of lasagna without the hassle, then you need to try this Ravioli Lasagna recipe. This comfort food twist combines two of our favorite, cozy dinners in a dish that's ready to eat in just 30 minutes. It is just as cheesy and saucy as a traditional recipe with the help of a few shortcuts like refrigerated ravioli and a jar of marinara sauce. Who doesn't love a recipe with a few mom-approved shortcuts? The most hands-on work that you'll do is cooking the Italian sausage before stirring in the marinara sauce and four-cheese ravioli. Serve with red wine and a crisp salad for a delicious and filling meal. When it's time to finish your leftovers (if you have any), you could even fold in spinach for veggie-packed dish later in the week.