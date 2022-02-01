Ravioli Lasagna

The comfort food twist pasta lovers didn't know they were missing.

By Julia Levy

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Stylist: Christine Kelly; Food Stylist: Ali Ramee

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 cups
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

It's no doubt that making a traditional lasagna is an act of love. Between layering the noodles and the long cook time, it's a comfort food often reserved for the low pace of a Sunday evening. If you're looking for the comfort and delicious flavor of lasagna without the hassle, then you need to try this Ravioli Lasagna recipe. This comfort food twist combines two of our favorite, cozy dinners in a dish that's ready to eat in just 30 minutes. It is just as cheesy and saucy as a traditional recipe with the help of a few shortcuts like refrigerated ravioli and a jar of marinara sauce. Who doesn't love a recipe with a few mom-approved shortcuts? The most hands-on work that you'll do is cooking the Italian sausage before stirring in the marinara sauce and four-cheese ravioli. Serve with red wine and a crisp salad for a delicious and filling meal. When it's time to finish your leftovers (if you have any), you could even fold in spinach for veggie-packed dish later in the week.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F with oven rack 8 inches from heat. Heat oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high. Add sausage, and cook, stirring to crumble, until browned and no longer pink, 6 to 7 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Add marinara sauce and 1 cup water; cook until mixture boils, 2 to 3 minutes, stirring and scraping bottom of skillet to release any browned bits.

  • Add ravioli, and cook, stirring often and gently, until sauce is thickened and ravioli is just tender, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove from heat. Transfer half of ravioli mixture to a medium bowl. Sprinkle ravioli mixture in skillet evenly with 1 cup of the mozzarella. Top evenly with remaining half of ravioli mixture; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 cup mozzarella. Bake in preheated oven until mozzarella is melted and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Sprinkle with basil leaves, and serve immediately.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/01/2022