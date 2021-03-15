Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

Rating: Unrated

Sandwich cookies are better when they are made with airy meringue.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
1 hr 35 mins
bake:
1 hr 30 mins
cool:
3 hrs
total:
6 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
16 sandwich cookies
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

We've got our rose-colored glasses on. Much like our favorite blooms, these Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwiches are pretty in pink and beautifully swirled. Forget the tiny finger sandwiches—a unique confection that's (almost) too pretty to eat, these meringue sandwiches are sure to impress any sophisticated crowd.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. We spike the meringue with finely-ground, freeze-dried raspberries, which not only brings tart fruit flavor, but also renders food dye unnecessary, giving the meringue swirls an all-natural, bright-pink hue. A simple filling of melted white chocolate, heavy cream, and butter forms the center of these pillowy meringues; to really accent the raspberry flavor in the meringues, we also spread some raspberry preserves in between the layers. The result is a sandwich cookie like no other: Two crunchy, supremely light airy meringues, held together by creamy white chocolate ganache and a layer of tart raspberry filling.

Though this recipe may look complicated, it simply requires a bit more waiting time than traditional sandwich cookies. Meringues bake low and slow to properly dry out and set in the oven—but trust us when we tell you that the end product is so worth it. These meringues are destined to be the show-stopping dessert at high tea or any elegant ladies' luncheon.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 200°F with rack in lower third position. Spread about ⅛ teaspoon of the Basic Meringue into each corner of 2 unrimmed baking sheets. Line each baking sheet with parchment paper; press into meringue to hold parchment in place. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Using a spatula, gently stir ground raspberries into remaining Basic Meringue in mixing bowl until incorporated. Transfer mixture to a large (about 18-inch) piping bag fitted with a ½-inch closed star piping tip (such as Ateco 846). Pipe into 3-inch spiral rounds, starting each in the center and spiraling outward, spaced at least ½ inch apart on prepared baking sheets. You should have 32 meringues total.

  • Bake meringues in preheated oven until dry and no longer sticky, 1 ½ to 2 ½ hours. Turn oven off, and let meringues cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 2 hours or up to 12 hours. Store in an airtight container up to 1 week.

  • Place white chocolate in a medium-size microwavable bowl. Stir in cream and butter. Microwave on MEDIUM (50% power) until melted and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes, stopping to stir every 30 seconds. Let ganache stand at room temperature, stirring occasionally, until thickened and cooled completely, 1 to 2 hours.

  • Transfer ganache to a piping bag with a ¼-inch hole cut in the corner. Flip half of the meringues over so flat sides face up, and pipe a thin border of ganache around the edge at top. Spread 1 teaspoon raspberry preserves inside border, and sandwich with remaining meringues so flat sides are facing each other. Assembled meringue sandwiches can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature up to 3 days.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/17/2021