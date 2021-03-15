Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwich Cookies

We've got our rose-colored glasses on. Much like our favorite blooms, these Raspberry-White Chocolate Meringue Sandwiches are pretty in pink and beautifully swirled. Forget the tiny finger sandwiches—a unique confection that's (almost) too pretty to eat, these meringue sandwiches are sure to impress any sophisticated crowd.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. We spike the meringue with finely-ground, freeze-dried raspberries, which not only brings tart fruit flavor, but also renders food dye unnecessary, giving the meringue swirls an all-natural, bright-pink hue. A simple filling of melted white chocolate, heavy cream, and butter forms the center of these pillowy meringues; to really accent the raspberry flavor in the meringues, we also spread some raspberry preserves in between the layers. The result is a sandwich cookie like no other: Two crunchy, supremely light airy meringues, held together by creamy white chocolate ganache and a layer of tart raspberry filling.