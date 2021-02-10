Snack cakes, also known as cakes that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, are a trend that we’re absolutely head-over-heels for. The key to a great snack cake is versatility—we’re looking for balanced flavors with notes of sweet, fruity, tangy, and salty, not a cake that overwhelms in its sweetness. We can confirm that our Raspberry Snack Cake with Salted Milk Chocolate Frosting checks all the boxes.

A wonderfully thick layer of lightly salty, sweet milk chocolatey frosting caps a tender vanilla cake dotted with fresh raspberries. The cake is shockingly tender, with buttermilk bringing a slight tang and an extra dose of moisture to the batter. With their tartness, raspberries are the perfect fruit to offset the sweetness of the milk chocolate layer. A hint of cardamom gives this dessert unexpected depth. If you don’t have that spice, substitute the same amount of ground ginger or cinnamon. As an added bonus, this recipe comes together entirely in one bowl.