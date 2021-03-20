Want a wow-worthy dessert that's easy too? Prepare to amaze and be amazed with our Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake. It's a touch tart, utterly creamy, oh-so-decadent, and makes a standout centerpiece for any serving table. Our Lemon-Raspberry Cheesecake starts with a sweetened graham cracker crust, baked in a springform pan. The batter comes together next with cream cheese, sugar, and eggs. Lemon juice and zest pack a punch of citrus flavor just before the remaining ingredients are added in and the batter is poured into the cooled crust. Now how about that swirl? It's easier than it looks. Simply add dollops of raspberry jam over the batter and swirl using a wooden pick. Baking in a water bath keeps the top of the cheesecake crack free, just don't neglect to wrap the pan in aluminum foil as outlined in step 3. Hot tip: In order to achieve the smoothest results, be careful not to over beat the batter after adding the eggs.