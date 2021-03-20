Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated

It's a flavor combination made in heaven.

By Pam Lolley

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
cool:
3 hrs
chill:
8 hrs
total:
13 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Want a wow-worthy dessert that's easy too? Prepare to amaze and be amazed with our Raspberry-Lemon Cheesecake. It's a touch tart, utterly creamy, oh-so-decadent, and makes a standout centerpiece for any serving table. Our Lemon-Raspberry Cheesecake starts with a sweetened graham cracker crust, baked in a springform pan. The batter comes together next with cream cheese, sugar, and eggs. Lemon juice and zest pack a punch of citrus flavor just before the remaining ingredients are added in and the batter is poured into the cooled crust. Now how about that swirl? It's easier than it looks. Simply add dollops of raspberry jam over the batter and swirl using a wooden pick. Baking in a water bath keeps the top of the cheesecake crack free, just don't neglect to wrap the pan in aluminum foil as outlined in step 3. Hot tip: In order to achieve the smoothest results, be careful not to over beat the batter after adding the eggs.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F with oven rack in middle of oven. Lightly coat a 9-inch springform pan with cooking spray. Stir together graham cracker crumbs, almonds, and 3 tablespoons of the sugar in a medium bowl until well blended. Stir in melted butter until mixture is thoroughly combined. Press mixture into bottom and 1 1/2 inches up sides of prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 7 to 8 minutes. Cool crust completely in pan on a wire rack, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Microwave raspberry jam in a microwavable bowl on HIGH for 15 seconds; remove and stir. (This will loosen up the jam, making it easier to swirl into batter.) Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 15 minutes.

  • Double wrap outside of springform pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil, making sure to come completely up sides of pan. Beat cream cheese with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium speed until creamy, 1 to 2 minutes. Gradually add remaining 1 1/2 cups sugar, and beat until smooth, about 1 minute. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until incorporated after each addition. Add lemon zest and juice, and beat on low speed just until combined. Beat in heavy cream, vanilla extract, and almond extract on low speed just until combined, about 1 minute. Pour cheesecake batter over crust in prepared pan.

  • Dollop raspberry jam over cheesecake batter using a teaspoon, and swirl jam into batter using a wooden pick or tip of a paring knife.

  • Place springform pan in a large roasting pan. Place roasting pan in middle of oven, and pour hot water into roasting pan to come halfway up sides of springform pan. Bake at 325°F until center is slightly jiggly, about 1 hour and 10 minutes to 1 hour and 20 minutes. Turn oven off; open oven door partially (about 4 inches), and let cheesecake stand in open oven for 1 hour. Remove cheesecake from oven, and remove aluminum foil. Place on a wire rack, and gently run a paring knife around outer edge of cheesecake to loosen from sides of pan. (Do not remove sides of pan.) Cool completely on wire rack, about 2 hours. Cover and refrigerate cheesecake at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours before serving. Remove sides of pan, and serve.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/21/2021