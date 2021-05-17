Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter

Blueberry might not be the top muffin flavor in your house after you try this recipe.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
15 mins
bake:
20 mins
cool:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
12 muffins
Good morning, honey. Start the day on a sweet note with fruit-and-nut muffins served with a flavored butter. These Raspberry-Almond Muffins with Honey Butter are the perfect treat for breakfast in bed or your brunch spread. Tart and slightly-sweet, these muffins boast an extra-tender texture, with a soft top and lightly caramelized sides.

The honey flavor really shines through in these muffins, complemented by nutty almond flour and the tart raspberries strewn throughout. The crushed raspberries create a ribbon-like pattern running through the centers of these muffins; the chopped, sliced almonds provide a nice contrast in texture. The almond flour gives these muffins an especially tender crumb, as well as that signature almond-y sweetness. Having a few lumps in your batter before you fold in the crushed raspberries is perfectly fine: By the time the crushed raspberries are incorporated evenly into the batter, it will be mixed enough to hold together without being tough in texture.

As with most muffins or quick breads, the key is to stir your ingredients until they're just combined, then stop…unless you want tough muffins! The honey butter can be made a few days in advance—just be sure to bring it to room temperature before serving. Once you've mastered the basic recipe, mix it up with a few variations on the classic Honey Butter: try out our Berry, Chai, or Orange-Vanilla flavored Honey Butters.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray.

  • Whisk together melted butter, eggs, buttermilk, vanilla, and ½ cup of the honey in a large bowl until combined. Whisk together all-purpose flour, almond flour, sugar, baking powder, and 1 teaspoon of the salt in a medium bowl until combined. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, stirring just until combined. Coarsely crush 1 cup of the raspberries in a small bowl. Fold crushed raspberries into batter. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups. Top with almonds and remaining 1 cup raspberries.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, about 20 minutes. Cool muffins in pan 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool slightly before serving, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together softened butter and remaining ¼ cup honey and ¼ teaspoon salt until well combined. Serve warm muffins with honey butter.

Mix Up Your Spread

Use our basic honey butter recipe (Step 4) as a jumping-off point for creative spreads.

Berry Honey Butter

Omit salt; stir ½ cup chopped fresh berries into honey butter until combined.

Chai Honey Butter

Omit salt, and stir ¼ tsp. each ground cinnamon, cardamom, and ginger and a pinch of black pepper into honey butter until combined.

Orange-Vanilla Honey Butter

Stir ½ tsp. freshly grated orange zest and ½ tsp. vanilla bean paste into honey butter until combined.

