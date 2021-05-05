Rainbow Waffles
Brighten up breakfast with these colorful waffles.
This colorful take on waffles will surely brighten up a kid's Saturday morning. Pick out their favorite colors to add to the batter for this breakfast delight. When finished, this breakfast will look like a rainbow on a plate.
Even though these waffles look impressive, they couldn't be easier to make. Simply separate the batter, mix in different food coloring, and then pipe in concentric circles onto a hot waffle iron. To speed up the prep process, try using a pre-made waffle mix. You'll want to add varying amounts of food coloring to your bowls of batter to really make the bright layers pop. Once the different colored batters are prepared, take 5 Ziploc bags and place each inside of a glass. Pour each batter into a separate Ziploc bag, seal it, and cut off the corner to create an easy piping bag. If the kids just can't wait to eat this playful breakfast, try enlisting their help when it comes to pouring the batter into the iron. Make sure you don't overfill the iron with batter though. A little goes a long way when it comes to the waffle iron. These waffles will come out thick and fluffy thanks to the iron, and are best served warm with sweet, maple syrup. If you want to dress them up a bit more, try sprinkling powdered sugar over top and adding berries for garnish.