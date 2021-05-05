Rainbow Waffles

Rating: Unrated

Brighten up breakfast with these colorful waffles.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

This colorful take on waffles will surely brighten up a kid's Saturday morning. Pick out their favorite colors to add to the batter for this breakfast delight. When finished, this breakfast will look like a rainbow on a plate.

Even though these waffles look impressive, they couldn't be easier to make. Simply separate the batter, mix in different food coloring, and then pipe in concentric circles onto a hot waffle iron. To speed up the prep process, try using a pre-made waffle mix. You'll want to add varying amounts of food coloring to your bowls of batter to really make the bright layers pop. Once the different colored batters are prepared, take 5 Ziploc bags and place each inside of a glass. Pour each batter into a separate Ziploc bag, seal it, and cut off the corner to create an easy piping bag. If the kids just can't wait to eat this playful breakfast, try enlisting their help when it comes to pouring the batter into the iron. Make sure you don't overfill the iron with batter though. A little goes a long way when it comes to the waffle iron. These waffles will come out thick and fluffy thanks to the iron, and are best served warm with sweet, maple syrup. If you want to dress them up a bit more, try sprinkling powdered sugar over top and adding berries for garnish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together pancake mix, whole milk, egg, vegetable oil, vanilla, and almond extract until smooth. Begin heating waffle iron.

    Advertisement

  • While the iron is heating up, divide mixture into five cups. Add food coloring to each cup and stir to combine.

  • Starting in the center of the iron, work outwards with each color of the batter to create concentric circles (it is okay if layers overlap). If any of the colored layers need a bit more batter, fill in around the edges, but avoid overfilling. Close the top of the iron and cook at least one minute on each side; watch the waffle to make sure the outside doesn’t get too brown. Serve warm with syrup.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/06/2021