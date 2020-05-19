Rainbow Sherbet Cake
Meet the most celebratory dessert of the season. This refreshing cake will take you back to summers spent at your grandmother's house when she would break out those plastic tubs filled with pink, green, tangerine, and lemon swirls. It was a light and creamy late afternoon snack that couldn't be beat. This summer, the Southern Living Test Kitchen reimagined the frozen treat into a show-stopping mutli-layered (and multicolored!) cake. We took a few of our favorite flavors–pineapple, orange, raspberry– and paired them with pound cake and whipping cream. This dreamy dessert is a foolproof pick for serving at birthday parties, picnics, or family reunions.