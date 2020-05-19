Rainbow Sherbet Cake

Meet the most celebratory dessert of the season. This refreshing cake will take you back to summers spent at your grandmother's house when she would break out those plastic tubs filled with pink, green, tangerine, and lemon swirls. It was a light and creamy late afternoon snack that couldn't be beat. This summer, the Southern Living Test Kitchen reimagined the frozen treat into a show-stopping mutli-layered (and multicolored!) cake. We took a few of our favorite flavors­–pineapple, orange, raspberry– and paired them with pound cake and whipping cream. This dreamy dessert is a foolproof pick for serving at birthday parties, picnics, or family reunions.

By Ivy Odom

Gallery

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
10 hrs 40 mins
Yield:
Serves 12 (serving size: 1 slice)
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Freeze cake (in packaging) until well chilled, about 30 minutes. Meanwhile, remove pineapple sherbet from freezer, and let soften at room temperature about 15 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove cake from freezer; remove and discard packaging. Cut cake horizontally into 4 even layers using a serrated knife.

  • Line an 8-inch springform pan with several sheets of plastic wrap to create about 4 inches of overhang around all sides of pan. Place pan on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place an 8-ounce glass mason jar in center of springform pan. (This will prevent the sherbet from melting into the center of the cake).

  • Place bottom cake layer (the original bottom layer of the whole cake) in prepared springform pan (keeping mason jar in center of cake layer). Using an offset spatula, spread softened pineapple sherbet in an even layer on bottom cake layer. Place baking sheet with springform pan in freezer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, remove orange sherbet from freezer, and let soften at room temperature about 15 minutes.

  • Remove baking sheet with springform pan from freezer. Place second cake layer on top of pineapple sherbet. Spread softened orange sherbet in an even layer on second cake layer. Return baking sheet with springform pan to freezer for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, remove raspberry sherbet from freezer, and let soften at room temperature about 15 minutes.

  • Remove baking sheet with springform pan from freezer. Place third cake layer on top of orange sherbet. Spread softened raspberry sherbet in an even layer on third cake layer. Top raspberry sherbet with remaining cake layer (the original top layer of the whole cake). Pull plastic wrap overhang up and over cake to wrap. Freeze until solid, about 8 hours.

  • Beat whipping cream using an electric mixer on medium-high speed until soft peaks just form, about 1 minute, 30 seconds. Add powdered sugar; beat until stiff peaks form, about 1 minute.

  • Remove cake from freezer. Pull springform clasp to remove sides from pan; remove cake from pan. Remove and discard plastic wrap from cake. Run a knife or an offset spatula around edge of mason jar to loosen from cake; carefully remove mason jar from cake. (If needed, place offset spatula under running hot water to warm the spatula; the heated spatula will help loosen jar from frozen sherbet.)

  • Transfer cake to a freezer-safe serving plate. Spread whipped cream evenly over top and sides, and inside core of cake. Freeze until whipped cream is firm, about 1 hour. Slice cake into 12 slices.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/24/2022