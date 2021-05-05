Rainbow Fruit Pizza

Rating: Unrated

This fresh fruit dessert will brighten any cloudy day.

By Southern Living Editors

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

With just some sugar cookie dough, vanilla frosting, and fresh fruit, you can pull together this colorful summer treat. Rainbow fruit pizza is a quick-and-easy option for any party that's both tasty and crowd-pleasing. We love any excuse to use fresh fruit in the summer, especially when it comes to making desserts. The best part about this recipe is that you don't have to choose just one fruit to enjoy, you get a whole medley. We used blueberries, kiwis, clementines, and strawberries for our rainbow pizza, but feel free to swap in your favorite seasonal fruits as you please to make your own rainbow. The trick is to thinly slice the fruit so it lays in neat layers on the crust and doesn't weigh the dessert down. Fruits like blueberries can be kept whole since they are tiny and not meant to be sliced. Once this beautiful dessert is assembled, slice evenly to serve. The vanilla frosting and sugar cookie dough really bring the sweetness to each bite of this refreshing treat. This bright treat is sure to be a hit at your next gathering, and who knows, you may even have to double it if your guests like to come back for seconds.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. Place a sheet of parchment paper on a large wooden cutting board and sprinkle with all-purpose flour. Using a floured rolling pin, roll the dough out onto the prepared parchment paper into a large rectangle. Place a dinner plate onto the center of the dough, press down to make an indentation, and, using the rim of the plate as a guide, use a sharp knife to trim around the plate’s edges. Remove the trimmed dough and lift the plate. Cut the circle of dough in half (saving one half for a second rainbow if you choose), then trim around the indentation made by the inner center of the plate, creating a rainbow shape.

    Advertisement

  • Using parchment paper, transfer the dough rainbow onto a baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes on parchment, then allow to cool. Once cool, frost with vanilla frosting. Add sliced strawberries, oranges, kiwis, and blueberries in layers to create a rainbow pattern.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/06/2021