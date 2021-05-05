With just some sugar cookie dough, vanilla frosting, and fresh fruit, you can pull together this colorful summer treat. Rainbow fruit pizza is a quick-and-easy option for any party that's both tasty and crowd-pleasing. We love any excuse to use fresh fruit in the summer, especially when it comes to making desserts. The best part about this recipe is that you don't have to choose just one fruit to enjoy, you get a whole medley. We used blueberries, kiwis, clementines, and strawberries for our rainbow pizza, but feel free to swap in your favorite seasonal fruits as you please to make your own rainbow. The trick is to thinly slice the fruit so it lays in neat layers on the crust and doesn't weigh the dessert down. Fruits like blueberries can be kept whole since they are tiny and not meant to be sliced. Once this beautiful dessert is assembled, slice evenly to serve. The vanilla frosting and sugar cookie dough really bring the sweetness to each bite of this refreshing treat. This bright treat is sure to be a hit at your next gathering, and who knows, you may even have to double it if your guests like to come back for seconds.