The centerpiece for any elegant lunch or brunch, this Rainbow-Carrot Tart with Pea Shoots is the perfect way to celebrate the warm weather. And though this tart may look impressive, it's deceptively easy to throw pull off. Thanks to the pre-made, frozen phyllo pastry, this tart comes together rather quickly—no days of lamination or miniscule cubes of butter required. In fact, this tart comes together in just under an hour and a half.

Thanks to vibrant rainbow carrots, this tart looks as good as it tastes. Unlike some other fruits or vegetables, carrots retain much of their pretty color when cooked—we simply love the deep, inky hue of purple carrots in particular. If you can't find rainbow carrots, this tart will still work with the regular orange variety—but multi-colored carrots add a touch of whimsy to this tart that we can't help but adore. All of the components of this tart are arranged separately, so when the final product comes together, you'll be amazed at the ease of this stunning tart. The carrots—which roast separately from the pastry—rest on a base of crunchy phyllo and swoops of creamy ricotta spread.