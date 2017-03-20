Radishes in Warm Herb Butter Recipe

Use a colorful mix of Watermelon, French Breakfast, and Easter Egg radishes in this crunchy but warm side. This recipe comes together in minutes, so prep the ingredients in advance and cook it right before serving. Ruby red radishes are customarily sliced and tossed into green salads, adding a crispy, peppery taste. Did you know that radishes are, in fact, the root of a plant in the mustard family? If purchasing untrimmed radishes, make sure any attached leaves are green and crisp. Remove and discard leaves and refrigerate radishes in a plastic bag for up to 5 days. Radishes can also be cooked; their characteristic spicy bite mellows out, plus they turn nice and juicy. Along with the delicious recipe found below, here are some more uses for flavorful and colorful radishes: Braised radishes absorb the flavorful braising liquid, mellow out, becoming sweet and juicy. Try radishes in your next meaty braise or add them to your next vegetable stew. Top a crostini with chilled herb butter and shaved radishes. Pickle them. Slice into risotto dishes. Thinly slice and stir into hot buttered sugar snap peas. Use them as a topping on tacos. Roast them along with other root vegetables, like potatoes and turnips. Radishes roast quicker than winter squash or potatoes (usually they take just 10 minutes) so add them in towards the end of your cook time. You can also sauté sliced radishes with onions, then spoon over an omelet.

By Marian Cooper Cairns

Directions

  • Crush fennel seeds with a rolling pin or heavy skillet. Heat 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large, deep skillet over medium until melted. Stir in crushed fennel seeds and grated garlic; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in radishes; cook, stirring constantly, until radishes are warmed through, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat. Add chives, basil, and remaining 4 tablespoons butter; stir until butter is melted. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

