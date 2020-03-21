Warm Radish-and-Potato Salad with Smoked Trout and Radish Leaf-and-Mint Pesto Recipe
This elegant warm radish-and-potato salad makes a fancy first course, or a light lunch when served with crusty bread and butter on the side. Instead of a vinaigrette, the salad is dressed with a bright and zingy pesto made with radish greens and fresh mint leaves. If your radishes don’t have greens or if there aren’t enough for this recipe, substitute or supplement with watercress or baby arugula. Rinse the radish greens in cool water to remove any grit. We love how the pesto tastes with the hot smoked trout (or salmon), but you can replace the fish with grilled shrimp, hard-cooked eggs, or shredded chicken if you prefer. Round red radishes work well in this recipe, but you can find many other varieties of these root vegetables at the farmers’ market, such as rainbow radishes or white icicle. Experiment with different types of radishes and discover a new favorite.