With this simple recipe, dinner is ready in 20 minutes—and you don't even have to preheat the oven. A light, fresh meal that will fuel you for the day or night to come, our Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar Snap Peas will become a weekly staple in your home. This is a super easy recipe to execute for a healthy weeknight dinner or make ahead and pack for a quick weekday lunch.

Carrots and fresh sugar snap peas are the star of the show in this springtime salad. The carrots—lightly cooked on the stovetop—achieve a mild, lemony flavor from ground coriander, which works nicely with the char from the skillet. The quinoa rests on a bed of baby arugula, which brings a pepperiness and a dose of brightness to this spring salad. Skip the bottled stuff: Making your own salad dressing is a game-changer, and this version strikes a perfect balance between floral honey and briny mustard. Apple cider vinegar and olive oil add a nice fruitiness to the dressing. The final touch? Crumbled goat cheese, which really ups the flavor of this easy dish.