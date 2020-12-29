Quick Skillet Chard
Rainbow chard is great from leaf to stem
It’s hard not to smile when you spot a bunch of rainbow chard with its emerald leaves and candy-colored stems. Which is why it’s odd that this vibrant, vitamin-packed vegetable isn’t as popular as collards or kale. The tender leaves cook as quickly as spinach but retain more texture, so they don’t wilt as much in the pan. The crunchy stems are tasty too.
This simple side really lets the fresh, vibrant produce shine—a few elements, like garlic and fresh oregano, bring a serious punch of flavor. The toasted, sliced almonds add a nutty note and crunch factor that pairs beautifully with the bite of the chard stems. Since both the chard leaves and stems are cooked in this dish, you’ll have zero waste. Pair it with a wholesome weeknight main, like One-Pan Chicken with Lemons, Olives, and Artichokes.
Once you’ve learned this basic, yet elegant preparation for Swiss chard, feel free to jazz it up with a few of your favorite herbs or spices. A squeeze of lemon juice will complement the vegetable’s brightness; a shower of grated Parmesan will add a salty flavor that keeps you coming back for more. There’s no way to go wrong with this simple side—it’s meant to be a canvas for you to build off of.
To keep your chard fresh, wrap an unwashed bunch of chard in a damp paper towel, and place inside a ziplock plastic bag. Store it in the crisper drawer of the refrigerator. Looking for more Swiss chard inspiration? We’ve compiled 7 of our very favorite Swiss chard recipes. You can learn more about this versatile vegetable here.