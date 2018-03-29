Quick Pickled Slaw Recipe

Rating: Unrated

This light, healthy slaw recipe is mildly acidic and full of flavor. The veggies will soften slightly but retain their crunch that will add texture to any meal. This bright slaw is the ideal summer side to pair with kebabs, pulled pork, fried catfish, or any classic warm-weather main dishes. If you’ve never pickled anything, this easy quick pickle is a great place to start. Our Test Kitchen professionals recommend serving this salad the day you prepare it for ultimate freshness. This healthy side is a no-guilt dish you can make all summer long, and every cookout guest will rave over it.

By Paige Grandjean

Gallery

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine vinegar, water, sugar, mustard seeds, and salt in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil over high, and boil, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Place cabbage, carrots and radishes in a medium bowl. Pour vinegar mixture over slaw mixture, and stir to combine. Chill, uncovered, 12 minutes. Drain and serve.

    Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/08/2021