Quick Pickled Radishes with Lemon, Ginger, and Maple
If you’ve never tasted a pickled radish, get ready to fall in love. These tangy-sweet pickles, flavored with lemon, maple syrup, and grated fresh ginger, make a great burger topping or addition to a charcuterie or cheese board. But we think you’ll be tempted to eat them straight from the jar. Best of all, they’re so quick to make and only require an overnight chill in the refrigerator before you can enjoy them. Instead of the usual white vinegar-based brine, this recipe calls for rice vinegar, which has a more delicate flavor that won’t overpower the other ingredients. (Use any leftover rice vinegar to spice up your go-to vinaigrette dressing.) For the thinnest radish slices, use a mandoline or a very sharp chef’s knife. You can replace the mustard and coriander seeds with 1 teaspoon dried pickling spice if you prefer. And you can use any type of radish that you like in this recipe—it works with all varieties. If you choose red radishes, the brine will turn a rosy shade of pink. The pickles will keep up to three weeks in the refrigerator, though they are crispest during the first week after preparing. And they probably won’t last that long anyway!