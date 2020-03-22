LIVE

Quick Pickled Radishes with Lemon, Ginger, and Maple

If you’ve never tasted a pickled radish, get ready to fall in love. These tangy-sweet pickles, flavored with lemon, maple syrup, and grated fresh ginger, make a great burger topping or addition to a charcuterie or cheese board. But we think you’ll be tempted to eat them straight from the jar. Best of all, they’re so quick to make and only require an overnight chill in the refrigerator before you can enjoy them. Instead of the usual white vinegar-based brine, this recipe calls for rice vinegar, which has a more delicate flavor that won’t overpower the other ingredients. (Use any leftover rice vinegar to spice up your go-to vinaigrette dressing.) For the thinnest radish slices, use a mandoline or a very sharp chef’s knife. You can replace the mustard and coriander seeds with 1 teaspoon dried pickling spice if you prefer. And you can use any type of radish that you like in this recipe—it works with all varieties. If you choose red radishes, the brine will turn a rosy shade of pink. The pickles will keep up to three weeks in the refrigerator, though they are crispest during the first week after preparing. And they probably won’t last that long anyway!

By Sheri Castle

active:
30 mins
chill:
8 hrs
total:
30 mins
Yield:
2 pints
Ingredients

Directions

  • Divide radishes, lemon peel strips, mustard seeds, and coriander seeds evenly between 2 sterilized lidded pint jars.

  • Stir together 1 cup water, vinegar, maple syrup, kosher salt, and ginger in a small saucepan. Bring mixture to a boil over high.

  • Remove vinegar mixture from heat; slowly pour evenly into the jars, making sure radishes are submerged in liquid. (If not submerged, push radishes into liquid using a spoon, and gently shake jar to distribute.)

  • Seal jars with lids; let stand until cooled to room temperature, about 15 minutes. Chill pickles 8 hours or overnight before eating.

