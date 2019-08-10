Quick Pickled Onions Recipe

This recipe, from Raleigh, North Carolina chef Cheetie Kumar, makes vividly colored and flavored pickled onions that go with so many dishes, from curries to soups to tacos. "It's strange how such a simple pickle has so much flavor and transforms into an electric hot pink color," says Kumar. A salt rub helps break down and tenderize the raw onions down a bit and seasons them as well. And a marinade of fresh lemon juice and red wine vinegar gives them a punchy acidity. Kumar adds ginger as well, for a spicy note. "If you love the taste of raw ginger, you can dice the ginger into the onion mixture. I like the subtle heat it leaves behind after marinating and remove it and the pepper once the onions are finished pickling," she says. The onions only require two to three hours of pickling in a ziplock bag at room temperature. Turn the bag occasionally as the onions sit to ensure that they are evenly pickled throughout. Once they are done, store them in the refrigerator and use within two days for the best taste and texture.