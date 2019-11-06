Purple Sweet Potato Pie

You've never seen sweet potato pie like this before. Made with naturally purple sweet potatoes—no food coloring needed!—this classic dessert has a whole new look but the same great taste of the original. Purple sweet potatoes (look for North Carolina-grown Stokes Purple) are a bit starchier and a little less sweet than regular sweet potatoes, which makes for a creamier, more subtle filling. We also added coconut milk to the filling for even more delicate sweetness. Top the pie with a cloud of whipped cream and a sprinkling of toasted coconut flakes for a pretty presentation.

By Southern Living

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Stylist: Emily Neighbors Hall; Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

active:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
Serves 8 (serving size: 1 slice)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F with rack in bottom position. Fit piecrust inside a 9-inch pie plate; fold edges under, and crimp. Fill crust with pie weights. Bake in preheated oven on bottom rack for 12 minutes. Remove pie weights. Continue baking until surface is just dry, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven; reduce oven temperature to 350°F.

  • Whisk together sweet potatoes, coconut milk, sugar, butter, eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl; pour into prepared crust. Bake at 350°F until just set, 40 to 45 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 2 hours.

  • Dollop center of cooled pie with whipped cream; sprinkle with coconut.

Chef's Note

To make mashed sweet potatoes: Wrap unpeeled sweet potatoes individually in aluminum foil. Arrange on a baking sheet, and bake at 400°F for 1 hour. Let cool 15 minutes. Remove and discard sweet potato skins. Process sweet potato flesh in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute.

