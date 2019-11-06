You've never seen sweet potato pie like this before. Made with naturally purple sweet potatoes—no food coloring needed!—this classic dessert has a whole new look but the same great taste of the original. Purple sweet potatoes (look for North Carolina-grown Stokes Purple) are a bit starchier and a little less sweet than regular sweet potatoes, which makes for a creamier, more subtle filling. We also added coconut milk to the filling for even more delicate sweetness. Top the pie with a cloud of whipped cream and a sprinkling of toasted coconut flakes for a pretty presentation.