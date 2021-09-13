Pumpkin Spice Pancakes 

Fall means changing up your pancake routine.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel

active:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Morning, pumpkin! Our best-ever buttermilk pancakes get a new flavor for fall. That's right: It's time for all things pumpkin spice.

Our Pumpkin Spice Pancakes are a surefire way to brighten up any dreary fall morning. If you've been wondering what to do with that extra can of pumpkin puree in the back of your pantry, look no further than the breakfast table. With a delicate pumpkin flavor and just a hint of the pumpkin pie spice, these pancakes are subtle and balanced. They gain a lovely orange hue from the canned pumpkin and a light, fluffy texture from the buttermilk. A drizzle of maple syrup takes these sweet, seasonal pancakes over the edge. We have a feeling that this quintessential fall breakfast will be on repeat in your household.

We have a few ways spruce up your stack, making it lighter and healthier. Boost the protein by replacing the buttermilk with the same amount of plain Greek yogurt thinned with a little water or milk. Embrace whole grains by swapping out half or all of the all-purpose flour for white whole-wheat or regular whole-wheat. Or add extra fiber by stirring 1 Tbsp. flax seed meal or wheat germ (or finely chopped nuts, like pecans or walnuts) into the batter.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and pumpkin pie spice in a large bowl. Set aside.

  • Whisk together eggs, buttermilk, pumpkin, and vanilla in a medium bowl. Gradually stir buttermilk mixture into flour mixture until just combined. Gently stir in melted butter until just combined (mixture will be lumpy). Let stand 5 minutes.

  • Heat a griddle or large skillet over medium. Reduce heat to medium-low; lightly grease griddle with butter. Working in batches, pour about ¼ cup batter per pancake onto griddle. Cook until tops have a few bubbles and edges look dry and cooked, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip pancakes; cook until puffed and thoroughly cooked, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate; repeat process with remaining batter. Serve immediately with maple syrup and butter.

