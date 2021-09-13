Our Pumpkin Spice Pancakes are a surefire way to brighten up any dreary fall morning. If you've been wondering what to do with that extra can of pumpkin puree in the back of your pantry, look no further than the breakfast table. With a delicate pumpkin flavor and just a hint of the pumpkin pie spice, these pancakes are subtle and balanced. They gain a lovely orange hue from the canned pumpkin and a light, fluffy texture from the buttermilk. A drizzle of maple syrup takes these sweet, seasonal pancakes over the edge. We have a feeling that this quintessential fall breakfast will be on repeat in your household.