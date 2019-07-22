Pumpkin Spice Muffins

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These aren't your average pumpkin muffin—packed with the spices familiar to pumpkin desserts but reserved in its sweetness, these moist and soft Pumpkin Spice Muffins are well balanced, tasting less like cake and more like a muffin should. With a high ratio of pumpkin and coconut oil to flour and sugar, these muffins are only slightly sweet with a hint of saltiness. The topping for each muffin is a crumbly mixture of flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter to give a touch of sweetness and richness. While most muffins are too similar to a dessert to justify for breakfast, this muffin is a natural morning companion for a cup of coffee. Also, because these muffins toe the line between sweet and savory, they can easily be enjoyed with either a pat of butter or a smearing of cream cheese frosting. Regardless of how you decide to enjoy our Pumpkin Spice Muffins, we can assure you that you will.

By Micah A Leal

Gallery

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe Summary test

active:
30 mins
total:
58 mins
Yield:
12 muffins
Advertisement

Ingredients

Muffin
Topping

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with paper liners. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, ginger, baking soda, nutmeg, and cloves until well combined.

  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk together eggs and sugar until mixture is lightened in color, about 2 minutes. Whisk in pumpkin until combined. Stream in melted coconut oil and continue whisking until mixture is homogenous. Add half of the dry ingredients to the pumpkin mixture and whisk until just combined. Add remaining dry ingredients and stir until no pockets of dry ingredients remain. Divide batter evenly between muffin cups, filling each just over three-quarters full.

  • Make Topping: In a small bowl, stir together flour, brown sugar, and cinnamon. Add butter and cut in with your fingers until mixture is evenly clumpy. Sprinkle surface of each muffin evenly with 1 tablespoon of the Topping mixture.

  • Bake, rotating pan halfway through baking, until a toothpick inserted in the center of a muffin in the middle of the pan comes out clean, 25 to 28 minutes.

Chef's Note

Vegetable oil can be used instead of coconut oil if necessary.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/19/2022