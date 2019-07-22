Pumpkin Spice Muffins
These aren't your average pumpkin muffin—packed with the spices familiar to pumpkin desserts but reserved in its sweetness, these moist and soft Pumpkin Spice Muffins are well balanced, tasting less like cake and more like a muffin should. With a high ratio of pumpkin and coconut oil to flour and sugar, these muffins are only slightly sweet with a hint of saltiness. The topping for each muffin is a crumbly mixture of flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and butter to give a touch of sweetness and richness. While most muffins are too similar to a dessert to justify for breakfast, this muffin is a natural morning companion for a cup of coffee. Also, because these muffins toe the line between sweet and savory, they can easily be enjoyed with either a pat of butter or a smearing of cream cheese frosting. Regardless of how you decide to enjoy our Pumpkin Spice Muffins, we can assure you that you will.