Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake Recipe

This pumpkin sheet cake is taken to the next delicious level with the addition of toffee and almond candy bits. Topped with a spiced cream cheese frosting encircled by chopped mini candy bars, this dessert tastes like fall in a cake pan. Pumpkin spice is ubiquitous in fall, and we see why. It adds the perfect autumnal flavor to any dish or drink, conjuring memories of brisk winds, cozy coats and scarves, and cascading leaves changing from green to red and gold. Each year, we look forward making Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake because it means pumpkin spice has entered the culinary arena again, and it's also time to make our other favorite pumpkin recipes. This recipe for Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake carries with it the spirit of the season. It is filled with warm, indulgent flavors perfect for a sweet tooth when the weather grows chillier. If you think you've tasted all the iterations of pumpkin spice, think again. Pairing pumpkin spice with toffee bits and a spice cake mix couldn't be easier or more delicious. A boxed spice cake mix cuts your prep time in half, giving you plenty of time and energy to whip up the most indulgent part of all—the cream cheese frosting, which, of course, includes a bit of pumpkin spice too. Don't forget a sprinkling of Heath bars for the garnish. (You could also try making your own toffee this year.) A thin layer of Heath bar crumbled over the top adds an elegant presentation to a pumpkin spice cake that truly needs no introduction. But we love talking about it anyway. 

By Sheri Castle

Recipe Summary test

cook:
2 hrs
active:
25 mins
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Yield:
Makes 1 cake
Ingredients

Cake Layers
Frosting
Garnish

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake Layers: Preheat oven to 350°F. Combine sugar, oil, sour cream, milk, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, eggs, and pumpkin in a large bowl; beat on low speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Add cake mix; beat on medium speed for 2 minutes. Stir in toffee bits. Spread batter in a greased (with shortening) and floured 13- x 9-inch baking pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 28 to 33 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

  • Prepare the frosting: Beat cream cheese and butter on medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Beat in pumpkin pie spice and vanilla. Gradually add powdered sugar, beating on low speed until smooth and creamy. Spread frosting over cooled cake. Garnish with chopped toffee bars.

© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/19/2022