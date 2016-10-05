This pumpkin sheet cake is taken to the next delicious level with the addition of toffee and almond candy bits. Topped with a spiced cream cheese frosting encircled by chopped mini candy bars, this dessert tastes like fall in a cake pan. Pumpkin spice is ubiquitous in fall, and we see why. It adds the perfect autumnal flavor to any dish or drink, conjuring memories of brisk winds, cozy coats and scarves, and cascading leaves changing from green to red and gold. Each year, we look forward making Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake because it means pumpkin spice has entered the culinary arena again, and it's also time to make our other favorite pumpkin recipes. This recipe for Pumpkin Spice-Heath Cake carries with it the spirit of the season. It is filled with warm, indulgent flavors perfect for a sweet tooth when the weather grows chillier. If you think you've tasted all the iterations of pumpkin spice, think again. Pairing pumpkin spice with toffee bits and a spice cake mix couldn't be easier or more delicious. A boxed spice cake mix cuts your prep time in half, giving you plenty of time and energy to whip up the most indulgent part of all—the cream cheese frosting, which, of course, includes a bit of pumpkin spice too. Don't forget a sprinkling of Heath bars for the garnish. (You could also try making your own toffee this year.) A thin layer of Heath bar crumbled over the top adds an elegant presentation to a pumpkin spice cake that truly needs no introduction. But we love talking about it anyway.