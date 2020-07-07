The flavor of pumpkin spice harkens to childhood Thanksgivings and festive fall celebrations. In fact, our society loves it so much, we've put the flavor into our seasonal coffee drinks. However, the spice blend is typically a simple combination of cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and nutmeg. The good news we have to share is that there's a delicious breakfast item that carries the flavors of pumpkin spice exceptionally well—granola.In addition to using a pumpkin pie spice blend, our granola also uses some canned pumpkin, honey, and olive oil to coat the oats and seeds to make a chewy and flavorful batch of Pumpkin Spice Granola. The actual pumpkin offers a slight savory taste that compliments the sweetness of the honey, brown sugar, and spices. Almond butter is also added to give richness and a subtle nutty undertone to an otherwise salty-sweet granola. Shredded unsweetened coconut and puffed rice are also in the mix to give the granola pieces a crisp and airy quality. Lastly, pumpkin seeds give crunch and greater substance to each bite. Delicious by itself or in a bowl with milk or yogurt, our Pumpkin Spice Granola will satisfy your cravings for autumn no matter the time of year.