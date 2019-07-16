Pumpkin Spice Cookies

These cookies have both pumpkin spice and actual pumpkin mixed into the dough, making for cookies that are just as moist as they are flavorful. The use of cream of tartar in the cookie dough and the step of rolling the cookie dough in a mixture of sugar and pumpkin spice before baking makes these cookies a riff on a classic snickerdoodle cookie. The base of the dough is made out of butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar, giving the cookies a rich buttery flavor. But the added moisture from the pumpkin alters the texture of the interior of the cookie, transforming the typical airy crumb into something soft and velvety. Because of the butter content, these cookies keep well for a few days, and if you're feeling extra decadent, these cookies could easily benefit from a thin layer of cream cheese frosting. So whether it's fall or a time when you're simply missing the season, make these cookies to enjoy some of the best flavors of the year! 

By Micah A Leal

Micah A. Leal

active:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
28 cookies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In a bowl, stir together all-purpose flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, salt, and 2 teaspoons pumpkin spice. Set aside.

  • In a mixer, cream together butter, 1 cup sugar, and brown sugar until light and fluffy, about 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, waiting for the first to fully incorporate before adding the next. Beat on medium-high for 4 minutes. Add pumpkin and mix on low until incorporated, then beat on medium until the pumpkin is no longer separated from butter-sugar mixture, about 3 minutes. Add dry ingredients and mix on low until just combined.

  • In a small bowl, mix together remaining 1/3 cup sugar and 1/2 tsp. pumpkin spice. Scoop out a 2 Tablespoon-sized portion of cookie dough and roll into a ball. Roll ball in spiced sugar mixture to coat. Transfer to prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough, leaving 2 inches between each cookie dough ball. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, rotating halfway through, until edges are lightly browned and cookie tops are dry to the touch. Transfer to cool on wire rack.

