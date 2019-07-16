These cookies have both pumpkin spice and actual pumpkin mixed into the dough, making for cookies that are just as moist as they are flavorful. The use of cream of tartar in the cookie dough and the step of rolling the cookie dough in a mixture of sugar and pumpkin spice before baking makes these cookies a riff on a classic snickerdoodle cookie. The base of the dough is made out of butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar, giving the cookies a rich buttery flavor. But the added moisture from the pumpkin alters the texture of the interior of the cookie, transforming the typical airy crumb into something soft and velvety. Because of the butter content, these cookies keep well for a few days, and if you're feeling extra decadent, these cookies could easily benefit from a thin layer of cream cheese frosting. So whether it's fall or a time when you're simply missing the season, make these cookies to enjoy some of the best flavors of the year!