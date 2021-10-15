Whether you're looking for a seasonal baking project or are searching for the perfect dessert to impress everyone gathered around your table, our Pumpkin Soufflés are the answer. Our recipe developer described them as heavenly, pumpkin and spice goodness—you'll soon find out she was right. As with any soufflé recipe, it will take a little patience and a light hand, starting with the technique for folding in the egg whites. When you incorporate the egg white mixture into the pumpkin mixture, be sure to fully incorporate with the first addition. For the remaining two, fold in until just incorporated. When it comes to baking, doneness is key. Underbake and you'll have wet, eggy centers. Overbake and your soufflés will deflate and be terribly dry. Check the soufflés with a skewer before removing from the oven. It should be slightly wet and the soufflés should wobble slightly when gently shaken. If you pass both the stick and wobble tests, you'll be rewarded with airy confections with a creamy and moist center. Gently dust the top of the soufflés with powdered sugar and serve without delay. They pair wonderfully with a hot cup of coffee.