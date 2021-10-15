Pumpkin Soufflé

Flex your baking chops with these impressive sugar-and-spice soufflés.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Whether you're looking for a seasonal baking project or are searching for the perfect dessert to impress everyone gathered around your table, our Pumpkin Soufflés are the answer. Our recipe developer described them as heavenly, pumpkin and spice goodness—you'll soon find out she was right. As with any soufflé recipe, it will take a little patience and a light hand, starting with the technique for folding in the egg whites. When you incorporate the egg white mixture into the pumpkin mixture, be sure to fully incorporate with the first addition. For the remaining two, fold in until just incorporated. When it comes to baking, doneness is key. Underbake and you'll have wet, eggy centers. Overbake and your soufflés will deflate and be terribly dry. Check the soufflés with a skewer before removing from the oven. It should be slightly wet and the soufflés should wobble slightly when gently shaken. If you pass both the stick and wobble tests, you'll be rewarded with airy confections with a creamy and moist center. Gently dust the top of the soufflés with powdered sugar and serve without delay. They pair wonderfully with a hot cup of coffee.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Grease insides of 6 (8-ounce) ramekins with butter; dust ramekins with granulated sugar, thoroughly coating bottom and sides of ramekins and tapping out any excess. Place ramekins on a rimmed baking sheet.

  • Whisk together ¼ cup of the granulated sugar, pumpkin, egg yolks, milk, vanilla, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a large bowl until thoroughly combined.

  • Beat cream of tartar and egg whites with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until foamy and soft peaks begin to form, 1 to 2 minutes. Increase mixer speed to high and gradually add remaining ½ cup sugar, beating until stiff glossy peaks form (be sure to not overbeat mixture), 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Gently fold egg white mixture into pumpkin mixture in 3 batches until completely combined and combined mixture is light and fluffy. Divided mixture evenly between prepared ramekins; smooth tops slightly with finger or a small offset spatula. Bake in preheated oven for 14 to 16 minutes, or until souffles are set and tops are golden brown. Sprinkle souffles with powdered sugar and serve immediately.

