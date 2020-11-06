Pumpkin-Shaped Rolls
Buttery, soft, and yeasty, these Pumpkin-Shaped Rolls taste like traditional dinner rolls with a hint of fall spice. Making the fun pumpkin presentation is simpler than it looks. It only requires a pair of kitchen scissors and a wooden spoon. After the dough has come together and doubled in size, it’s ready to be divided and rolled into smooth balls of dough. Using kitchen scissors to snip several vertical lines around each roll prepares the dough to be pressed in the center, forcing the roll to both take the wide rounded shape of a pumpkin and causing the cuts to swell into a convincing pumpkin form. These rolls then sit until they have puffed and are ready for the oven. A pecan half is placed in the center of each pumpkin for the “stem,” and the rolls bake in less than half an hour. In the oven, the edges of the pumpkins continue to round as the yeast forces the bread to expand from the inside, making the finished product exceptionally eye-catching. The outside of the roll develops a tender crust that gives way to the gentle softness of the bread inside. Once out of the oven, these rolls are excellent when brushed with some melted butter mixed with a little honey. Festive, delicious, and impressive, make these rolls to accompany any meal this autumn.