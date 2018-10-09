Hunting for the perfect fall dessert that will taste delicious, make an impressive presentation, and celebrate the ingredients of the season? Always.When it comes to peak pumpkin recipe season, there are so many ways to enjoy beautifully baked treats, from cupcakes and cookies to pies and bars. And cakes. The truth is, whatever the season or celebration, Southerners always make room on the table for another seasonal surprise. And while it's hard to compete with the decadent, mile-high layer cakes, there is a type of cake that our Test Kitchen adores that often flies under the radar. It's call the roll cake. In the fall, it's called the pumpkin roll. This is an unexpected shaped dessert that can be easily made in a 15- x 10-inch jelly-roll pan. The best part of this seasonal treat is what's hidden inside: a sweet, tightly packed in cream cheese frosting swirled within layers of pumpkin spiced cake. Soft and moist cake that's whipped together with canned unsweetened pumpkin and finely chopped and toasted pecans, which is then spiced with a combination of ground ginger, ground nutmeg, cinnamon, and sugar. A tasty, twirly homemade pumpkin roll cake that makes for an unforgettable presentation. This is one of those rare cakes that look really good when it's sliced and sitting beautifully on a serving platter.