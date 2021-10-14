When fall rolls around, Southern bakers know it's time to break out the Bundt pan. Though pies are the usual stars of the Thanksgiving table, we have plenty of festive fall Bundt cake recipes that deserve just as much attention. The latest recipe we're adding to the lineup is this gorgeous Pumpkin Pound Cake. The perfectly moist pumpkin cake is delicious on its own, but we added a drizzle of maple-butter glaze to the top for just the right amount of sweetness. Southern-favorite pecans add a hint of crunch to break up the tender cake, too. This Pumpkin Pound Cake will fill your kitchen with the warm aromas of fall baking. It would be delicious paired with a cup of coffee or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. A tip from the Test Kitchen: If you forgot to pull out your eggs to room temperature, you can stick the whole eggs in a bowl of warm water for a few minutes. Avoid over-beating your eggs to prevent a soufflé effect in your cake.