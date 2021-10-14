Pumpkin Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated

Best enjoyed with a cup of coffee or scoop of vanilla ice cream.

By Melissa Gray

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Margaret Dickey

active:
15 mins
total:
3 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
12
When fall rolls around, Southern bakers know it's time to break out the Bundt pan. Though pies are the usual stars of the Thanksgiving table, we have plenty of festive fall Bundt cake recipes that deserve just as much attention. The latest recipe we're adding to the lineup is this gorgeous Pumpkin Pound Cake. The perfectly moist pumpkin cake is delicious on its own, but we added a drizzle of maple-butter glaze to the top for just the right amount of sweetness. Southern-favorite pecans add a hint of crunch to break up the tender cake, too. This Pumpkin Pound Cake will fill your kitchen with the warm aromas of fall baking. It would be delicious paired with a cup of coffee or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. A tip from the Test Kitchen: If you forgot to pull out your eggs to room temperature, you can stick the whole eggs in a bowl of warm water for a few minutes. Avoid over-beating your eggs to prevent a soufflé effect in your cake.

Ingredients

Cake
Glaze

Directions

  • Prepare the Cake: Preheat oven to 325°F. Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with baking spray. Whisk together flour, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a medium bowl.

  • Beat together butter and brown sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce mixer speed to medium-low and add eggs, one at a time, beating until just combined after each addition; add vanilla and continue beating until just combined, about 15 seconds. Reduce mixer speed to low, and gradually add flour mixture alternately with pumpkin and sour cream, beginning and ending with flour mixture, beating until just combined after each addition. Spoon batter into prepared pan, and spread into an even layer.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 to 60 minutes. Let cool in Bundt pan on wire rack, 15 minutes. Loosen sides of cake gently with an offset spatula. Invert cake onto wire rack, and let cool completely, about 1 hour, 30 minutes.

  • Prepare the Glaze: Heat butter, maple syrup, and cream in a small saucepan over medium-low, stirring occasionally, until butter is melted. Remove from heat. Add powdered sugar to butter mixture and whisk until smooth, about 15 seconds. Let glaze cool at room temperature for 15 minutes. Pour cooled glaze over cake, and sprinkle with pecans. Let stand at room temperature until glaze is set, about 15 minutes, before serving.

