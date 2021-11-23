Pumpkin Pie Martini

Like a velvety piece of pumpkin pie—but grown up!

By Britney Alston

Credit: Photographer: Isaac Nunn, Prop Stylist: Julia Bayless, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

active:
10 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings: 1
1
The past few years, the pumpkin spice craze has gotten way out of hand (Pumpkin Spice Spam, anyone?). And even though we're not into wiping down our counters with pumpkin spice cleaner or washing our hair with pumpkin spice shampoo, some delicious creations have been born from the mania. The latest? This Pumpkin Pie Martini. We're always on the hunt for a signature cocktail depending on the season, and this Pumpkin Pie Martini just took the top spot for fall. This festive drink starts with a homemade Pumpkin Pie Simple Syrup, which is essential to pinning down the seasonal flavor. One sip, and you'll see that it truly tastes like a velvety piece of pumpkin pie, just a little bit grown up! The great news is that the simple syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. So, if you like to prep your Thanksgiving meal in advance, this is the cocktail for you. Cool and frothy with a warm, cozy feeling from pumpkin pie spice, this Pumpkin Pie Martini is perfect for Thanksgiving in the South, where it might not be cool enough for a hot cocktail just yet. Be warned: These Pumpkin Pie Martinis go down easy. One Test Kitchen pro said it's reminiscent of a vanilla frappé with a nice hint of pumpkin.

Ingredients

Martini
Pumpkin Pie Simple Syrup

Directions

  • For the Pumpkin Pie Simple Syrup: Stir together cane sugar syrup and pumpkin pie spice in a small saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high; simmer, stirring occasionally, until spice is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

  • For the martini: Combine rumchata cream liqueur, vodka, and Pumpkin Pie Simple Syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake until very cold and frothy, about 30 seconds. Strain into a chilled martini glass, and garnish with pumpkin pie spice. Serve immediately.

