The past few years, the pumpkin spice craze has gotten way out of hand (Pumpkin Spice Spam, anyone?). And even though we're not into wiping down our counters with pumpkin spice cleaner or washing our hair with pumpkin spice shampoo, some delicious creations have been born from the mania. The latest? This Pumpkin Pie Martini. We're always on the hunt for a signature cocktail depending on the season, and this Pumpkin Pie Martini just took the top spot for fall. This festive drink starts with a homemade Pumpkin Pie Simple Syrup, which is essential to pinning down the seasonal flavor. One sip, and you'll see that it truly tastes like a velvety piece of pumpkin pie, just a little bit grown up! The great news is that the simple syrup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks. So, if you like to prep your Thanksgiving meal in advance, this is the cocktail for you. Cool and frothy with a warm, cozy feeling from pumpkin pie spice, this Pumpkin Pie Martini is perfect for Thanksgiving in the South, where it might not be cool enough for a hot cocktail just yet. Be warned: These Pumpkin Pie Martinis go down easy. One Test Kitchen pro said it's reminiscent of a vanilla frappé with a nice hint of pumpkin.