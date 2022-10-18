Jump to recipe

The perfect pumpkin pie is warmly spiced with a delicate sweetness. It manages both to herald the holiday season's arrival and bookend it, the satisfying final page on a day of family gathering and celebrations.

And our recipe for Classic Pumpkin Pie does all these things beautifully—literally. We've added some playful pastry work in the form of piecrust cutouts that sit atop clouds of fluffy maple-flavored whipped cream.

While we've made many pumpkin pie recipes in our Test Kitchens over the years—and there certainly are many more to be found on the internet—we think you'll agree this Classic Pumpkin Pie manages to capture everything the seasonal dessert should be: It's simple to make, warmly inviting, and, as any grand dessert should, it stands apart from the basic orange slabs you'll find in most other holiday displays with its beautiful decorations.

Simple Pumpkin Pie Ingredients

To make the filling for this easy pumpkin pie, you will need refrigerated pie crusts, canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, granulated sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla extract, kosher salt, ground ginger, orange zest, and eggs.

For the pumpkin pie spice leaves, you'll need more pie crust, salt, pumpkin pie spice, and egg, plus heavy whipping cream, as well as flour for the work surface.

For the maple whipped cream, you'll need more vanilla extra, maple syrup, and heavy whipping cream.

How to Make Simple Pumpkin Pie

To make this simple pumpkin pie, first prepare by preheating the oven to 425°F. Unroll the crust, fit into a pie plate, fold the edges under, and crimp.

You can, as we did, get a little creative with the tines of a fork to stamp a bit of a pattern on the crust. You could also use pastry presses, which are silicone mats that you push into raw dough to form decorations on the crust. This is optional, but it adds to the character of your homemade pumpkin pie.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Next, whisk together the canned pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla, salt, ginger, and orange zest until smooth.

Our Test Kitchen staff made several pumpkin pie recipes in order to get this one perfect, and they discovered that the pumpkin itself can change color from can to can. Some are brighter; others a bit more toffee colored. So don't fret if your pumpkin color seems different from the last pies you've made. The differences are normal.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Whisk in the eggs, and then pour the filling into the crust. Smooth the top with a spatula or back of a spoon.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Bake the pie on a rimmed baking sheet in the preheated oven for 15 minutes. Then reduce the oven temperature to 350°F, and bake for about 40 to 45 more minutes.

Remove the pie from the oven, but leave the oven on.

If you wanted to make this pumpkin pie ahead of time, you can bake this pie up to 2 days in advance. Make the cookies, too, but don't whip the cream or decorate until a few hours before dinner.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

How To Make Pumpkin Spice Pie Leaves

Let the pie cool completely, first on the baking sheet, and then on a wire rack. While it's cooling, prepare the pumpkin spice leaves.

Roll out pie crust on a lightly-floured work surface, and use cutters to cut eight leaves. You can use the same cutter for all the leaves, or mix and match with a set.

Place the leaf cutouts on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Whisk together egg yolk, cream, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Brush each leaf lightly with the mixture.

Bake at 350°F until golden brown. Let cool completely on a wire rack.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Just before serving, prepare the maple whipped cream. Beat cream, maple syrup, and vanilla with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form.

Photographer: Victor Protasio; Food Stylist: Karen Rankin; Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Transfer the cream to a piping bag (or zipper bag with a corner cut off), and place eight dollops on the pie. Top each one with a leaf.

Can You Use Regular Pumpkins for Pie?

This recipe calls for canned pumpkin, an easier and more consistent alternative to fresh. With extra effort, you can also use fresh pie pumpkins instead after making it into a puree.

What's the Difference Between a Carving Pumpkin and a Pie Pumpkin?

Not all pumpkins are created equal when it comes to transforming them into pies. Carving pumpkins—the type typically used for Halloween jack-o-lanterns—are easier to clean out and reasonably thin and easy to carve.

Pie pumpkins on the other hand are relatively smaller with a more rounded form.

Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Do You Poke Holes in Pumpkin Pie Crust?

Blind baking crust can help prevent a soggy bottom. To use this method, pierce the bottom of the dough with a fork. Line the crust with parchment paper and dried beans or pie weights, and bake it in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.

Then, remove the parchment paper and weights, and proceed with the rest of the recipe prep.

What Does Pumpkin Pie Taste Like?

This simple pumpkin pie is silky, smooth, and has great depth of flavor from the spices and the orange zest. The leaf cutouts take the tastes, texture, and presentation to the next level.

Editorial contributions by Alesandra Dubin.