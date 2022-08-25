Pumpkin-Pecan Coffee Cake

The perfect excuse to sit down and savor the fall.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
16
This pumpkin coffee cake is the perfect excuse to take a moment to relax and breathe during the autumn. Brew a pot of your favorite coffee, pour in a little creamer, and slice a square of this coffee cake. Then, sit down, and relax for just a minute. The world will wait.

A great back-pocket recipe, this pumpkin coffee cake uses the same batter as our Seeded Pumpkin Bread. But here, instead of loaf pans, you'll turn the batter into a crowd-serving coffee cake. In place of seeds, this coffee cake is finished with a sugary crumb topping that turns caramel-rich and delicately crisp when baked.

Freeze any leftovers just as you would freeze cake: Wrap it in plastic, and then in aluminum foil. Make sure you label it so you know what's in your freezer. You can also freeze slices individually so you can have a single-serve treat whenever a pumpkin craving hits you. Just cut the coffee cake into squares, then wrap each one (after it's completely cooled) in plastic wrap. When you want it, remove a slice from the freezer, and let it come to room temperature on a counter for about 20 minutes.

Ingredients

Batter
Topping

Directions

  • Prepare the Batter: Preheat oven to 350°F. Beat granulated sugar, brown sugar, and butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer at medium speed until creamy and lightened in color, about 2 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating just until blended and stopping to scrape down sides of bowl after each addition. Add pumpkin, buttermilk, and vanilla; beat until blended, about 1 minute.

  • Whisk together flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, baking powder, and nutmeg in a large bowl until completely combined. Add flour mixture to butter mixture in mixer, and beat on low speed until just combined, about 30 seconds.

  • Generously coat a 13- x 9-inch baking pan with baking spray. Spread Batter evenly into baking pan.

  • Make the Topping: Stir together flour, light brown sugar, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg, and kosher salt in a medium bowl until mixture is combined and looks wet. Using hands, squeeze mixture into clumps; stir in pecans, and sprinkle evenly over Batter.

  • Bake in preheated oven until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, 55 minutes to 1 hour and 5 minutes, covering with aluminum foil during last 10 to 15 minutes of baking time to prevent overbrowning, if needed. Let stand 20 minutes before serving, or cool completely in pan on a wire rack, about 1 hour.

