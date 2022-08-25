Pumpkin-Pecan Coffee Cake
The perfect excuse to sit down and savor the fall.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
This pumpkin coffee cake is the perfect excuse to take a moment to relax and breathe during the autumn. Brew a pot of your favorite coffee, pour in a little creamer, and slice a square of this coffee cake. Then, sit down, and relax for just a minute. The world will wait.
A great back-pocket recipe, this pumpkin coffee cake uses the same batter as our Seeded Pumpkin Bread. But here, instead of loaf pans, you'll turn the batter into a crowd-serving coffee cake. In place of seeds, this coffee cake is finished with a sugary crumb topping that turns caramel-rich and delicately crisp when baked.
Freeze any leftovers just as you would freeze cake: Wrap it in plastic, and then in aluminum foil. Make sure you label it so you know what's in your freezer. You can also freeze slices individually so you can have a single-serve treat whenever a pumpkin craving hits you. Just cut the coffee cake into squares, then wrap each one (after it's completely cooled) in plastic wrap. When you want it, remove a slice from the freezer, and let it come to room temperature on a counter for about 20 minutes.