Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Treats

There's one thing that we can all agree on: dogs deserve the whole world and then some. But our short list is simple, they deserve our unconditional love, lots of belly rubs, and extravagant birthday parties. Dogs provide us with endless happiness and affection; the least we can do is throw them a one-of-a-kind birthday celebration filled with their best puppy pals and nutritious homemade treats. Pumpkin pie and seasoned turkey meat top the list of no-no foods that dogs should not consume, but these delicious treats are made with 4 simple ingredients that are completely dog safe. Peanut butter, pumpkin puree, whole wheat flour, and chicken stock come together to create a savory and crispy biscuit that dogs will drool over. Bake these tasty treats for your pup or gift them to your furry friends. Who needs store bought treats when you can make these delicious homemade biscuits?

By Ivy Odom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

active:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Yield:
18 (3-inch) treats or 45 (11/2-inch) treats
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Stir together flour, peanut butter, pumpkin, and 1/4 cup stock in a large bowl until a firm dough forms, adding remaining stock as needed to bring dough together. Turn dough onto a lightly floured surface and press into a (5-inch) disc.

    Advertisement

  • Roll dough to 1/4-inch thick; cut using desired cookie cutter shapes. Place cut cookies on prepared baking sheets and bake in preheated oven until golden and crisp, about 18-20 minutes, depending on size and shape of cookies. Let cool 2 minutes on baking sheets then transfer to wire racks to cool completely, about 20 minutes. Store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 02/26/2022