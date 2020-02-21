Pumpkin Peanut Butter Dog Treats
There's one thing that we can all agree on: dogs deserve the whole world and then some. But our short list is simple, they deserve our unconditional love, lots of belly rubs, and extravagant birthday parties. Dogs provide us with endless happiness and affection; the least we can do is throw them a one-of-a-kind birthday celebration filled with their best puppy pals and nutritious homemade treats. Pumpkin pie and seasoned turkey meat top the list of no-no foods that dogs should not consume, but these delicious treats are made with 4 simple ingredients that are completely dog safe. Peanut butter, pumpkin puree, whole wheat flour, and chicken stock come together to create a savory and crispy biscuit that dogs will drool over. Bake these tasty treats for your pup or gift them to your furry friends. Who needs store bought treats when you can make these delicious homemade biscuits?